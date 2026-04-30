Share the joy of outer space in May with Lucy Hambly

Spring is finally in full swing! Despite the frequent changes in temperature, May’s upcoming astronomy events promise to be just as exciting as usual. From the fast-moving Eta Aquarids meteor shower to the Flower Moon, here are some of May’s most anticipated astronomical phenomena.

The first of May’s two full moons will rise at 1:23 PM (Eastern Time) on May 1. Named the Flower Moon for the abundance of flowers expected to bloom throughout the month, this particular moon has also been referred to as the Planting Moon, the Egg Laying Moon, and the Budding Moon.

Next, May’s monthly meteor shower will peak between May 4 and 5. Typically active annually between April 19 and May 28, the Eta Aquarids (sometimes spelled as the Eta Aquariids) meteors are known for their speed and quantity. With the average meteor speed falling between 11 and 72 kilometers per second, the 66-kilometers-per-second travelling Eta Aquarids are nearing the top of that range, with the only other comparable meteors being found in October’s Orionids shower. These two showers have another special connection as well– they were both formed from the debris of comet 1P/Halley, or Halley’s Comet, which is arguably the most famous known comet of all time. Halley’s Comet orbits the Sun once every 76 years and was last sighted by observers in 1986, meaning that it will not be seen again until 2061. Halley’s Comet was discovered by and named after astronomer Edmund Halley in 1705, who compared the sightings of multiple past comets and suggested that they could be one and the same. At their peak, up to fifty Eta Aquarid meteors can be spotted each hour, with higher rates seen in dark locations by adjusted eyes. This year, the peak of the shower will continue until sunrise, meaning that there will be plenty of time to catch a glimpse of an Eta Aquarid meteor!

Finally, the second full moon of May will rise at 4:45 AM on May 31. As it is the second full moon in one month, this specific moon is not associated with any themed nicknames. However, it will be a designated “blue moon,” which is simply the second of any full moon occurring in the same monthly period. Blue moons are relatively uncommon and are only seen 2 to 3 years (specifically around 33 months) apart, leading to the expression of something taking place “once in a blue moon.” Contrary to the name itself, blue moons do not appear with any special colours, though this one in particular will be a “micromoon.” Micromoons are full or new moons that take place around Earth’s “apogee,” or the point where the moon is within its farthest distance from Earth throughout its elliptical orbit. This is the opposite of a supermoon, which are about 14% larger and 30% brighter than micromoons due to their proximity to the Earth. Though it might be difficult for a naked eye to spot the difference in a micromoon compared to a regular moon, they are not exceptionally common, and can definitely make for an interesting viewing experience!

(An Eta Aquarid meteor, as spotted over northern Georgia during the 2012 shower. Image Credits: NASA/MSFC/B. Cooke.)

As always, each of these events is guaranteed to provide astronomy enthusiasts with opportunities to observe the magic of the night sky firsthand. Whether you choose to check out the uncommon sight of a blue moon or would rather try your luck at sighting an Eta Aquarid meteor, the fifth month of 2026 will certainly have something for everyone. Good luck, and happy observing!