Stittsville Business Association celebrates special guest Collinda Joseph

(Stittsville Business Association members and friends invited special guest, Gold medallist Collinda Joseph to their After 5 Exchange held at Amberwood Lounge & Eatery (ALE) on April 30, 2026. Photos: Stittsville Central)

On April 30, 2026, the Stittsville Business Association (SBA) members and friends were honoured to welcome a special guest to their After 5 Exchange evening – Gold medallist, Collinda Joseph. Collinda is a member of Team Canada’s Wheelchair Curling team who brought home the Gold Medal from the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics.

Collinda was asked to share a few words with the attendees. “Thank you for inviting me to your evening. It was an honour to attend the Paralympics, but to show up and do as well as we did is an incredible reward for all the work the team put into preparing for these games. Reading messages from friends and family certainly gave us the boost we needed at crucial times during the event.” “I was pleased to represent Canada and my home town on the world stage.”

The SBA presented Collinda with a Certificate of Recognition for her accomplishment and a small token of their appreciation (that hopefully contained some gift cards!).

Team Canada’s Wheelchair Curling team members come from all over the country. They are selected from Canadian athletes who are scouted and selected by the coaching team, then put through a rigorous training process that involves substantial mental preparation and physical work.

Collinda works at Accessibility Standards Canada, where she creates committees and standards

focused on building a more accessible Canada.

We asked Collinda how she felt now that the adrenaline has slowed down and she is back to work. She said, “I’ve been back to work for two weeks now and it is difficult getting back into the routine.”