COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Gower shares two important safety reminders from the Ottawa Police Service and Ottawa Public Health. Have you registered for Councillor Gower’s Family Bike Ride in Stittsville – links are below. The Ottawa Police Service has released its annual ward-by-ward crime statistics report for 2025 with Stittsville having the fourth lowest crime rate. On June 13th, the Roger Griffiths Avenue naming ceremony will take place at Maize Park, 50 Maize Street. Mark your calendar for the fifth annual Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival on June 20th. Read more about a report coming to City Council this week about Ottawa’s infrastructure maintenance backlog at the link provided below. A reminder that Stittsville Main Street will be closed between Orville Street and Abbott Street overnight from Sunday, June 7 until Tuesday, June 16 (see below for varying hours). Should you require assistance with an issue, reach out to Councillor Gower’s office at the contact information provided below.

Two important safety reminders

Sadly, we’ve already seen several tragic accidents this year related to balcony falls or drownings in the Ottawa area, including in Stittsville. I encourage residents to visit the links below and read through the tips and reminders so that we can all have a safe and enjoyable summer.

A young child was seriously injured on Wednesday after falling from a fourth-floor balcony at the Blackstone Village apartments in Stittsville. Our thoughts are with the family and the young child during this very difficult time. I know our community will come together to support them in any way we can. Ottawa Police have issued a safety reminder after several similar incidents in Ottawa this year. This is important information for anyone, whether you live in an apartment or a low-rise home.

Recently, several safety organizations and first responders came together at Britannia Beach for a community drowning prevention event focused on safety, awareness, and practical tips for residents. Whether you are enjoying a day at the beach or time at the pool, everyone has a role to play in water safety. Water safety knowledge is essential. Drowning is fast and silent, and most drownings occur between May and September. Prevention is key. Here are some important water safety tips from Ottawa Public Health to keep you and your family safe.

June 28: Stittsville Family Bike Ride

Join us for our fifth annual Family Bike Ride in Stittsville! It’s a great opportunity for families to connect with the community, exercise, and enjoy a leisurely weekend bike ride. We’ll ride together on a scenic, quiet 5.5km route through Stittsville. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to explore Stittsville on two wheels with your family!

Date: Sunday, June 28

Arrive: 9:45 a.m. for a group photo and instructions

Departure: 10:00 a.m. sharp from CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road)

Route: Start at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road); exact route to be announced.

Click here for FREE registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/stittsville-family-bike-ride-tickets-1990787430796

Ottawa Police release 2025 Ottawa ward-by-ward crime statistics report

I continue to hear a lot of concerns from residents about community safety. Issues like traffic enforcement, police response times, car thefts, racism and hate incidents, and overall visibility of police in our community are the most frequent topics. I’m in regular contact with Ottawa Police and I share your feedback with the local police team.

The Ottawa Police Service has released its annual ward-by-ward crime statistics report. In general in Stittsville, we’re seeing a decrease in the overall crime rate and the number of reported crimes, and the number of calls for services stayed relatively static. But while non-violent crime is decreasing, the rate of violent crime has risen. Among all 24 wards across the City of Ottawa, Stittsville had the fourth lowest crime rate in 2025. Read more and see the data…

JUNE 13: Roger Griffiths Avenue naming ceremony

Join us as we officially unveil the street sign honoring long-time resident, dedicated volunteer, and Canadian War Veteran Roger Griffiths. Awarded through Ottawa’s Veterans Commemorative Street Naming Program, this special street sign features the poppy symbol and serves as a lasting tribute to a lifetime of service.

Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Maize Park, 50 Maize Street, Stittsville, ON K2S 2T2

A brief ceremony will be held at Maize Park, followed by a short walk to the corner of Maize Street and Roger Griffiths Avenue for the official unveiling of the street sign.

From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Richcraft will be holding a “Party in the Park” event at Maize Park for residents in the Mapleton neighbourhood, with free food and refreshments, family-friendly activities and entertainment, and a chance to connect with neighbours.

June 20: Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival

Join us for the fifth annual Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival on Saturday, June 20 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Village Square Park (6000 Abbott Street, corner of Abbott and Stittsville Main). More info about the festival…

NOTEBOOK: Infrastructure pressures, new road projects, and tough choices ahead

A deeper dive into a report coming to City Council this week about Ottawa’s infrastructure maintenance backlog, a pilot to speed up new road construction, and what the City does with older buildings when they reach end-of-life. Read more…

CONSTRUCTION NOTICE: Overnight road closure on Stittsville Main, June 7-16

Stittsville Main Street will be closed between Orville Street and Abbott Street overnight from Sunday, June 7 until Tuesday, June 16 from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. overnight on Sundays and Mondays, and from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. during the rest of the week. A noise by-law exemption has also been issued for this work. (The road will be open at all other times on weekdays and weekends.) Read more…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance, or submit a request online at ottawa.ca/en/311. – Councillor Glen Gower