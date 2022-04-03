COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Gower is passing along information and updates on the newly installed speed camera on Abbott Street. Another ASE will be installed on Stittsville Main in front of St. Stephen School. He is hosting a Family Skate time on April 16 with special guest Wheelchair Curling Bronze medalist, Collinda Joseph. Registration is required. He provides the video and presentation from the Affordable Housing Strategy meeting that took place recently and provides an update on the situation at the Hazeldean Crossing development. The Councillor shares the approval of the cultural protocol with Anishinabe Algonquin Nation. He shares the Transit Committee update on the 2022 business plan for OCTranspo, provides his open house hours on April 12, and, provides the latest information from Ottawa Public Health

Automated Speed Enforcement on Abbott Street

The Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) camera on Abbott Street in front of Sacred Heart High School was activated on April 1.



ASE is one of many new safety measures that I’ve supported in our community to help reduce speeding. Another ASE will be installed soon on Stittsville Main Street in front of St. Stephen School in Jackson Trails. Both locations were chosen because there was very low compliance with the posted speed limits, according to a speed study done at all schools in Ottawa. (The province only allows ASE’s to be used in community safety zones near schools.)



For now, revenue from the ASE program goes towards the City of Ottawa’s Road Safety Action Plan program, which uses education, engineering and enforcement to promote greater road safety for all road users across the City.



In the future, I’d like to see this revenue go directly to physical changes to slow down vehicles in school zones such as this one, so that these ASE cameras do not become a permanent fixture. They’re useful devices in the short term, but they should not be a long-term solution.



Finally, no matter where you are in the community, please SLOW DOWN and follow the posted speed limits!

For more information, please visit: https://ottawa.ca/en/parking-roads-and-travel/road-safety/automated-enforcement.

Free Family Skate

Come join me and my team this Easter weekend for a free family skate on Saturday, April 16 from 10:00am-11:00am at Matt Bradley Arena (Rink B) at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road, K2S 0B2).

Stittsville’s very own Collinda Joseph, Team Canada Wheelchair Curling Bronze Medalist, will also be joining us. Advance registration is required. Click here to register…

RECAP: Councillor Chat on Affordable Housing Strategy

Thanks to everyone who joined us last week for the Q&A with Saide Sayah, Ottawa’s Acting Director of Housing Services. We’ve share a video of the presentation and a copy of the presentation deck here…

NOTEBOOK: What’s next for the Hazeldean Crossing development

For the last six weeks, I’ve been speaking with many people who were planning to move into the new homes being built at the Hazeldean Crossings development. They’re in an incredibly difficult situation after the builder pulled the plug on the project, with a plan to convert the homes into rental properties instead.

Imagine if your family was set to move into a new home in a new community, only to find out the builder was stopping the project just weeks before you were set to move in. It’s a stressful, confusing, and gut-wrenching position that dozens of families are now facing. Read more…

Committee approves cultural protocol with Anishinabe Algonquin Nation

Last week, the Community and Protective Services Committee approved a new protocol to frame the City’s relationship on cultural matters with the Anishinabe Algonquin Host Nation. The protocol would guide partnerships and shared action in the areas of arts, heritage and culture. Read more…

OC Transpo outlines 2022 Business Plan

Last week, Transit Commission received an update on the seven priority initiatives for 2022, including increasing ridership, Para Transpo improvements, the zero-emission bus program, and more. Read more…

Open office hours

I’m hosting open office hours for residents on Tuesday, April 12 from 12:30pm-2:00pm at my ward office at CARDELREC. No appointment necessary. Meetings and phone calls are also available by appointment – see below for contact info.

Updates from Ottawa Public Health

Ottawa Public Health has informed the office of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health of the concerning levels of COVID-19 in Ottawa and the province is carefully monitoring the impact on health system capacity. Ottawa Public Health is also reaching out directly to people over 50 who could benefit from another vaccine dose.

We highly recommend Ottawa residents to get vaccinated with all the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that you are eligible for as soon as possible. Compared to two doses, a third dose provides stronger protection against hospitalization, as well as symptomatic infection. For some at higher risk, a fourth dose is needed. Visit our website regularly for the latest information on vaccine eligibility and to stay up to date.

We also highly recommend individuals to continue wearing a mask indoors especially when physical distancing may not be possible or proves to be challenging in crowded areas.

If you become unwell or have any symptoms, stay home. Do not attend work or go to school when you are sick, and have a plan in the event you or someone in your household needs to isolate.

Get in touch!

My team and I are working every day to answer your questions and connect residents with the resources they need. If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. You can also message us on WhatsApp at 613-277-0193. – Councillor Glen Gower