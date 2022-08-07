COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

With the municipal election quickly approaching, a period of black-out is put in place that doesn’t allow current Councillors to provide updates to their ward residents, so from August 25 until election day on October 24, Councillor Gower will not be publishing updates. In the meantime, look forward to keeping up-to-date on community events and happenings with the next couple of updates from Councillor Gower. In this week’s news, Councillor Gower shares a fun event being hosted by the Stittsville Kiwanis Club – Movie in the Park; a list of Stittsville splash pads that are operating; e-bikes and pathways – clarity on where they are allowed; construction projects in the community; and, Highway 417 upcoming closure to replace the Booth Street bridge.

August 12: Outdoor Movie Night

Join the Kiwanis Club at Stittsville’s Village Square Park (Abbott @ Stittsville Main) for a fun night at the movies on August 12! Rain date is Saturday, August 13.

Cool off at one of Stittsville’s splash pads!

With the hot weather this week, community splash pads are a great way to cool off.Here’s where you can find one in Stittsville:

Bandmaster Park (230 Mistral Way)

Deer Run Park ( 272 West Ridge Drive)

Mark Yakabuski Park (315 Haliburton Heights)

Maize Park (Maize Street near Maple Grove Road) NEW in 2022

Pioneer Plains Park (1018 Stittsville Main Street) REOPENED

Rouncey Park (590 Rouncey Road)

Upcountry Park (310 Upcountry Drive)

Click here for more nearby splash pads and tips on how to beat the heat.

Are ebikes allowed on pathways?

You’ve likely seen more and more ebikes in our community over the last couple years. As they’ve increased in popularity, we’ve been getting questions about where people are allowed to ride them. So, can you ride an ebike on a road? Bike lane? What about the Trans Canada Trail? The answer depends what type of ebike you have. Read more…

Construction updates

The repaving work on Abbott Street and Hobin Street is resuming after a delay due to a strike. The strike has ended, and we’re awaiting an updated schedule from City staff.

The strike has ended, and we’re awaiting an updated schedule from City staff. Blasting is expected to begin in Taggart’s Idylea subdivision on August 15. That’s the land east of Liard and Caribou along Fernbank Road. More info…

That’s the land east of Liard and Caribou along Fernbank Road. More info… Maple Grove Road will be closed from Warmstone Drive to Cento Way from August 12 to August 21. The closure is required to complete site servicing works for the Mattamy development. More info…

The closure is required to complete site servicing works for the Mattamy development. More info… CARDELREC maintenance: The pool at CARDELREC will be closed for general annual maintenance from August 21 to September 11, 2022. The Gymnasium, Weight Room and Halls will be closed from September 3 – 11, 2022 for general annual maintenance and for the installation of electrical conduits and wiring in preparation for the permanent generator installation. The pool, gymnasium, weight room and halls will re-open on September 12, 2022. After school program will still be operational during these closure periods.

The pool at CARDELREC will be closed for general annual maintenance from August 21 to September 11, 2022. The Gymnasium, Weight Room and Halls will be closed from September 3 – 11, 2022 for general annual maintenance and for the installation of electrical conduits and wiring in preparation for the permanent generator installation. The pool, gymnasium, weight room and halls will re-open on September 12, 2022. After school program will still be operational during these closure periods. Delayed opening of Arena A until October 1. The scope of the repairs required at CARDELREC to the Arena A sprinkler lines changed when it was discovered that the majority of the lines required complete replacement due to extensive corrosion (they were supposed to simply be scraped and painted and the heads changed). The requirement to repair the sprinkler lines prior to re-opening the arena has delayed the project until approximately October 1, 2022.

Highway 417 Closure

A section of Highway 417, between Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood, is scheduled to fully close in both directions starting at 8 pm on Thursday, August 11 and slated to reopen at 6 am on Monday, August 15, resulting in significant traffic impacts. Lane reductions and ramp closures are scheduled to start at 7 pm on Thursday, with the full closure of Highway 417 scheduled to be in place by 8 pm. The closures are required to replace the bridge over Booth Street. More info at ottawa.ca…

Municipal election blackout period

The City’s Election-Related Resources Policy prohibits councillors who are seeking re-election in a municipal election from using their office budgets to sponsor newsletters, advertisements, flyers or householders during the 60-day period leading up to and including voting day, with very few exceptions. I will not be publishing my weekly updates from August 25 up to and including October 24. My office will remain open to help with resident inquiries.

