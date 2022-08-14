COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Through his weekly updates provided to Stittsville Central, Councillor Gower keeps the residents of Stittsville informed on various City and local activities that are taking place in the community such as the upcoming Pride Week flag raising ceremony on August 22 with special guest, Amanda Jetté Knox; and, his upcoming Councillor’s Chat on August 20 – the details for these two events are below. Registration has opened for Cleaning the Capital. There are some traffic calming measures coming to Fringewood Drive. If you can spare a few hours out of your day, there is a great need for Crossing Guards at our local schools – these hours are paid. EnviroCentre Ottawa and the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority have an informative video to watch (link below) and the City is selling bike racks at 50% off of their bulk cost (details below).

AUGUST 22: Pride Week Flag Raising Ceremony in Stittsville

Join me and my team on August 22 at noon at Village Square Park for the Stittsville Pride Week flag raising ceremony. This is a free event featuring special guest Amanda Jetté Knox – award-winning writer, human rights advocate and public speaker – and the participation of the Ottawa Western Community Resource Centre. (Village Square park is located at the corner of Abbott and Stittsville Main along the Trans Canada Trail. Served by OC Transpo bus route 61.)

AUGUST 20: Councillor Chat

Join us on Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am for our next Councillor Chat. We’ll be in-person again, this time at Rouncey Park. This is an informal drop-in where residents can meet Councillor Glen, ask a question, share ideas, or just say hello! Hope to see you there!

Registration is open now for the Cleaning the Capital Fall Campaign

Registration for this year’s Cleaning the Capital Fall campaign starts August 15, for cleanup projects taking place between September 15 and October 15. Find more information at ottawa.ca/clean. Last spring we had more volunteer groups than any other community in Ottawa participate in this program. Let’s see if we can keep that trend going this fall!

Fringewood Drive traffic calming measures

Beginning in August, the City of Ottawa will start construction for the installation of traffic calming measures on Fringewood Drive, including:

A pedestrian crossover (PXO) on Fringewood Drive at approximately 40 metres north of Azurite Crescent to connect the pathway.

Partial renewal of the east leg of multi-use pathway connecting to the PXO.

Curb radii reduction at the north-east corner of Fringewood and Harry Douglas intersection.

Intersection narrowing at the Granite Ridge / Harry Douglas intersection.

Bus stop improvements.

More info here…

Staffing Shortage: Dire need for crossing guards across Ottawa

Crossing Guards play an important role in keeping the most vulnerable road user, children, safe in school zones. As the upcoming school year draws closer, the Ottawa Safety Council (OSC) – the employer of Crossing Guards across the Nation’s Capital – is concerned about the serious staffing shortages it is facing.

Help the Ottawa Safety Council keep children safe by helping us get the word out about this important and rewarding part-time job in the community. Crossing Guards protect our future leaders as they get to and from school. Find out more at www.crossing-guard.ca.

Celebrating Ottawa’s school bus drivers

A video created by EnviroCentre and the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority highlights the many positive impacts that school bus drivers bring to our communities. Of course, they ensure that our children get to school safely, but did you know they also help keep our air clean and reduce traffic too?

This 2-minute video collects incredible facts in a fun format that will engage parents and students alike. Learn how many cars every bus driver helps take off the road, how much GHG they avert and how they help to build a sense of community. Watch it now to discover all the reasons we have to thank school bus drivers!

High-quality, low-cost bike racks to eligible businesses, nonprofits, schools and multi-unit residential properties

While quantities last! Black 4-ring “hanger” bike racks are available to be purchased by eligible institutions for $400 plus tax, which is 50% of the City’s bulk purchase cost. Do you own a business or know of a great institution that could benefit from bike parking on their property? For more information, please view the attached poster or visit ottawa.ca/helloveloprogram.

Get in touch!

My team and I are working every day to answer your questions and connect residents with the resources they need. If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. You can also message us on WhatsApp at 613-277-0193. – Councillor Glen Gower