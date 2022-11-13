COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This past week, Councillor Gower has been delving into the provincial government’s housing legislation – Bill 23, More Homes Built Faster Act, 2022 – predominantly as to how it will effect Ottawa’s Official Plan and notably, Stittsville. “We’re discovering more and more within the legislation that will put our city at a disadvantage,” Councillor Gower told Stittsville Central. He also shares information on the new development applications that have been received by the city; a number of upcoming events to watch for, especially the December 3 ‘Parade of Lights’ where volunteers are required for barricades so the parade can again return to its longer route ending at Carleton-Cathcart. Watch the new Ottawa city council being sworn in on Tuesday, November 15 at 10:30am. Residents can view the ceremony on Rogers TV Ottawa or on the City of Ottawa’s YouTube channel.

How Provincial changes to the Official Plan will impact Stittsville

Last week I promised to bring you an update on what Provincial changes to Ottawa’s Official Plan will mean for Stittsville. It’s not good news.

On Friday, November 4, the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing approved Ottawa’s Official Plan, making 30 changes to the version City Council approved in 2021. These changes will impact growth in Stittsville and across the City of Ottawa over the next 25 years.

Coupled with new housing legislation in Bill 23, we will see a drop in the quality of neighbourhoods built in Ottawa. I’ve heard loud and clear that you want complete communities and for growth to be supported by adequate infrastructure and amenities. Bill 23 and the amendments to the New Official Plan deliver the exact opposite: more growth with fewer tools to build liveable, healthy communities. It’s a big step backwards for planning in our city and our province. Read more…

Volunteers needed for the Parade of Lights on December 3

Volunteers are needed for this year’s Parade of Lights, happening on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The parade is an annual event organized by the Stittsville Village Association.

Volunteers are needed to help supervise barricades along Stittsville Main Street. Individuals, families, groups, businesses, neighbours, etc. can “adopt an Intersection” to get a front row spot. For more information, please contact stittsvillevillage@gmail.com.

Organizations and businesses who want to enter a float in the parade should also contact stittsvillevillage@gmail.com. There’s no charge to participate but donations are encouraged.

Updates from Ottawa Public Health

OPH flu vaccine clinics have expanded their eligibility to include children aged six months to five years and their household members. Please visit OttawaPublicHealth.ca/Flu for additional information or the following pages for information in Arabic, Chinese and Somali:

Monitoring indicators show that COVID-19 levels in the community remain high. In addition to COVID, our community is seeing an increase in respiratory virus activity and CHEO has flagged unprecedented volumes of infants & children w/respiratory symptoms from various viruses.

We strongly recommend wearing a well-fitted mask in any indoor and/or crowded public setting. Wearing a mask protects not just you, but those around you, too. Staying home when sick and staying up to date with vaccinations are also very important. And please make sure you are up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccinations: OttawaPublicHealth.ca/COVID19Vaccine.

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Station 81 helps with Goulbourn Museum’s poppy net

Poppies of Goulbourn is a popular annual exhibition at the Goulbourn Museum, which sees local volunteers and museum staff drape a portion of the museum in handmade poppies in honour of Remembrance Day. This year, volunteer firefighters from Station 81 in Stittsville helped hang the net and gave back to the community they serve. Read more…

Development Files

1555 Shea & 5500 Abbott: Zoning By-Law Amendment and Plan of Subdivision

The City of Ottawa has received a Zoning By-law Amendment and Plan of Subdivision application for 1555 Shea Road and 5500 Abbott Street East. The owner wants to develop a residential subdivision including 286 detached homes, 324 townhomes, two parks (including environmental protection for 5 hectares of Shea Woods), and a future school. Read more…

1837 and 1849 Maple Grove Road – Plan of Condominium and Part Lot Control

The City has received an application from Mattamy for a Plan of Condominium and Part Lot Control for 1837 and 1849 Maple Grove Road in Fairwinds. The subdivision was draft approved in January of 2022 and a related Zoning By-Law Amendment was passed in July of 2022. Read more…

Construction info for the Landric Homes development at 1869 Maple Grove

Landric Homes is starting construction on 18 homes in Fairwinds North on Maple Grove Road, Mykonos Crescent, and Besinger Way. Here’s information for residents from Landric Homes about construction plans and how the work will impact residents. Read more…

Upcoming events

November 12-20 : Winter Clothing Drive

Saint-Paul University and the Social Action Focus program are organizing a winter clothing drive. All items will be donated in the Ottawa area to keep residents warm and safe during the upcoming winter. Used or new items of all sizes are accepted and can be dropped off at the CARDELREC Center, 1500 Shea Road, Stittsville. Please contact Evalea Kraus at kraus.evh@gmail.com for any questions concerning this event.

November 12 – January 6: Generosity Art Exhibition

The Ottawa West Arts Association (www.owaa.ca) presents Generosity from November 12 until January 6. Visit the owaa gallery to view the captivating artwork/photography inspired by this challenging theme. Free admission and parking at the CARDELREC Complex, 1500 Shea Road, Stittsville. Open 7 days a week, 7am-8pm.

November 25: St. Thomas Virtual Bake Sale

The St. Thomas Church is organizing their virtual holiday bake sale for the Stittsville community. All orders will be accepted until 7:00 AM on Friday, November 25 and will be available for pick up on Saturday, December 17, between 11:00am and 3:00pm. To order items, please use https://forms.gle/wD4m46opxaozqHPg8 or contact Judy or Nicole Dallaway at st.thomas.virtual.bakesale@gmail.com.

November 28, and December 12: Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville International Film Series

The profits from the International Film Series support a variety of Rotary club projects and donations within our community and around the world. Film passes are available now at $60 for four films. To purchase your pass, please contact Charles Mossman (charcz@yahoo.com) for 4:00pm passes, or Elke Harder (Elke@EFHarder.com) for 7pm passes. The films will be screened at Landmark Cinemas Kanata. https://portal.clubrunner.ca/1100.

November 30: Stittsville Friendship Club Christmas Dinner

For all seniors in the Stittsville community, a Christmas dinner along with entertainment, will be held on Wednesday, November 30 at 12:00pm, at the Stittsville Legion on Stittsville Main Street. Cost is $20.00 for members and $25.00 for non-members. To reserve your spot, contact Vivian Haley 613-513-5050 or Lynette Featherstone 613-831-0253.

December 2 & 3: West Ottawa Ladies Chorus – Christmas Concerts

In-person concerts on Friday, December 2 at 7:00pm and Saturday, December 3 at 3:00pm. Both concerts will be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 20 Young Rd. Kanata. Tickets and info at westottawaladieschorus.ca.

