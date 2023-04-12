In a world filled with fast food places, it’s nice to find a shop that lets you slow down and enjoy delicious food. Ivan’s Meat & Deli offers various made-to-order deli sandwiches, ready-made food, fresh meat, and so much more.

There is something that can be said for a well-made sandwich constructed the way you want it. I stopped by Ivan’s for lunch after a quick trip to Re-Read’s, since it is right next door, and I was not disappointed. While they might not have the extensive menu that some chain sandwich places offer, the ingredients were fresh, and they had an incredible variety of deli meats. They offer daily lunch specials on top of their usual lunch menu, which they post on Twitter daily, plus they have homemade soup. The bread for the sandwiches comes from the famous Lusa Bakery in Ottawa, and it was probably one of the best buns I have ever had.

We have Hot Turkey sandwiches on today for lunch!

Pair with a hearty Sausage Meat Chili 11-3 #ivanslunch — Ivan's Meat & Deli (@IvansMeatsDeli) April 14, 2023 Daily lunch specials posted on Twitter

History

Ivan Saric is the owner of Ivan’s Meat & Deli and runs it with his wife, Natalija. He is carrying on the traditions started by his parents, Tony and Maria, when they moved to Stittsville from Croatia, previously known as Yugoslavia. In 1987 his parents opened a deli bringing the traditions of their home country to Canada. When his parents retired, they rented the space out. Ivan admitted that, at the time, he had wanted to pursue his own interests, but when the building became empty in 2011, Ivan decided to take up the family business and open his own deli.

About Ivan’s Meat & Deli

Ivan’s Meat & Deli purchase their meat locally from farms that don’t use hormones or antibiotics. They offer an array of ready-made foods you buy and cook at home, marketed under Maria’s Ready Foods brand. Maria’s Ready Foods provides a wide range of home-cooked meals, from cabbage rolls and meat pies to lasagna with fresh noodles. They even offer gluten and dairy-free options. Now that spring is upon us, barbequing is just around the corner, and Ivan’s Meat & Deli is well known for their marinated kababs which are ready to be thrown on the grill.

Stop by Ivan’s Meat & Deli and stock up on great meal ideas.