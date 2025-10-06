Driver uninjured, water truck a write-off in Stittsville rollover

(A water truck rolled over in Stittsville on October 6th, 2025 at the Carp and Hazeldean Roads intersection. Brian Beattie shares his photos of the truck and when it was uprighted. Photos: Brian Beattie)

On October 6, 2025, the driver of a water truck, owned by Dave Wright Excavating, lost control when turning at the intersection of Carp and Hazeldean Roads. Fortunately the driver was unharmed, but shook up. The truck and water tank didn’t fair as well.

Stittsville resident, Brian Beattie, was on location shortly after the rollover and shared his photos with Stittsville Central.

Brian tells us, “I was there after the tanker rolled over. It was driver error – I spoke with one of the supervisors of the trucking firm. Too fast in the left turn. Truck and trailer are both write offs.”

Now there is one photo that Brian captured and that everyone may have missed he felt. “A Robin had made a nest sometime in the past and it survived the rollover. It was in a small area between the road and the tank itself. It was a one time capture lol,” shared Brian. Mother Nature shines again.

It was fortunate that it was a water truck with no toxic spill or it could have been a lot worse.