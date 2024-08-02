Encouraging all Canadians to “leaf” a mark during Tree Check Month

(A variety of trees along one of Stittsville’s former walking and biking trails. Photo: Stittsville Central)

In August, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) urges Canadians to participate in Tree Check Month by inspecting their own backyard for invasive pests. Trees and plants play a crucial role in preserving Canada’s clean air, natural landscapes, parks, gardens, and economy. However, certain invasive insects, diseases, and organisms pose a threat to the health of Canada’s trees and plants.

Many insects, diseases, and pests can cause extensive and lasting harm to our environment, agriculture, and economy. They often spread through human actions like transporting firewood and vehicle travel between regions. The emerald ash borer has been particularly devastating to ash trees across Canada, leading to extensive ecological and economic losses. Likewise, spongy moth poses a significant threat by stripping various hardwood species of their foliage.

(On the left is the Emerald Ash Borer and the Spongy Moth can be found on the right. Photos: CFIA)

Paul MacKinnon, President of CFIA, shared, “healthy plants and trees are crucial for our food and agriculture industries, forestry sector, and the environment. As we celebrate Tree Check Month, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency encourages everyone to protect these important resources by learning how to check the trees in your area for signs of invasive pests.”

The most effective way to manage these harmful invaders is to prevent their spread before they cause irreparable damage.

You can take several steps to protect our forests and other plants from these threats:

what to be on the look out for in your community! Canada is vast with many different climates so not all pests are evenly distributed across the country. Visit the CFIA’s website to learn about invasive insects and plant diseases specific to your community. Look for unusual or sudden changes in tree health, such as leaf discoloration, bark cracks, holes, and tunnels beneath peeled bark.

You can also join the CFIA’s Plant Health Hero challenge. Complete the activity book, invite friends, family, and neighbours to explore the outdoors, inspect their trees, and share photos on social media during the month of August using #TreeCheckMonth. Help us spread awareness!

Healthy plants contribute to clean air, water, and soil, support wildlife habitats, and provide essential resources for the agriculture and forestry industries. By working together to safeguard our pristine green spaces, Canadians can make a positive impact on the health of people, animals, the environment, and the economy.