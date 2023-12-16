Fitness pros weigh in on top fitness trends for 2024

(Active aging, mental wellbeing are top priorities across all generations for the 2024 fitness trend say over 1,000 fitness professionals who took part in the October-November 2023 canfitpro Fitness Trends Survey. Photo: provided)

Fitness experts across Canada are predicting a new age of fitness that prioritizes aging well, mental wellbeing, active recovery, and social connection. Based on responses from 1,000+ fitness professionals, the canfitpro Fitness Trends Survey spotlights what’s expected in the Canadian fitness industry in the year to come.

“We’ve seen a shift in how people think about and engage with fitness. It’s no longer just about crushing your workout goals. Now more people are prioritizing fitness and active recovery to improve their physical and mental health and enjoy their lives more,” said Maureen ‘Mo’ Hagan, COO of canfitpro. “Fitness professionals are adapting and expanding their training to support and encourage their clients to make the most of their fitness routines.”

The following are more details about the top 5 canfitpro fitness trends for 2024:

Active aging and older adult training. While a growing population of older adults is embracing fitness to stay mobile and independent in their later years, we’re also seeing younger generations prioritizing active aging early on. More Canadians are investing in lifelong mobility, preventative healthcare, and quality of life. According to Mo Hagan, Gen Z and Baby Boomers alike are taking charge of their health and turning to fitness to prevent degenerative aging and stay strong and mobile for their entire lives. Functional fitness refers to bodyweight exercises designed to improve the stability and balance needed for everyday movements. The focus is often on core strengthening and primal movements, including motions that twist and bend the torso or propel the body forward. Functional exercises consistently top the fitness trends list, reflecting growing awareness of how these moves can impact enjoyment of daily activities and overall quality of life. Mental health, mindfulness, and stress reduction. More people in Canada are turning to fitness for self-care, meditative programming, and a focus on mind-body connection. Trainers and coaches are shifting their approach too, focusing more on how fitness can build confidence, increase mind-body connection, and reduce stress. Many fitness pros are pursuing additional training focused on mindfulness and mental wellbeing to become partners in mental and physical health for their clients. Active recovery and regeneration. For decades, fitness has been about crushing your goals and pushing your limits. Now, fitness lovers are taking time for recovery and regeneration, looking for gyms that offer specialized equipment like foam rollers, massage guns, and cryotherapy, as well as regenerative programming like hot yoga and guided stretching. Santino Pompeo, a divisional manager of personal training with GoodLife Fitness, says members use Recovery Rooms three times more than any other amenity in the gym, and the company is planning to expand its recovery facilities to meet that demand. Group fitness classes continue to be popular, but fitness professionals report more interest in unique and customized formats, like high intensity Tabata classes, myofascial stretching, tai-chi, and dance-inspired group fitness programs. “In 2024, we expect to see more specialized classes that combine effective techniques and routines with inspiring music and atmosphere. People want to try new things, challenge themselves, and enjoy the community of a group setting,” says Jessie Thomas, founder of boutique fitness studio, Farm Girl Fitness.

More details about canfitpro fitness trends will be available in the January/February 2024 release of canfitpro Magazine. The magazine will be live at canfitpro.com [canfitpro.com] in the new year.

About the canfitpro Fitness Trends Survey

The canfitpro Fitness Trends Survey was open from October 23, 2023 to November 3, 2023. More than 65,000 fitness professionals and fitness business owners from across Canada were invited to pick the fitness trends they expect to be most popular in 2024. Dynamics 365 Marketing was the platform used to collect data and opinions regarding future predictions for the fitness industry. Data collected has a +/- 2% margin of error.

About canfitpro:

canfitpro is the largest provider of education in the Canadian fitness industry. Founded in 1993, canfitpro delivers accessible, quality education, certifications, conferences, trade shows, and membership services. canfitpro’s over 100,000 members include some of the world’s finest fitness professionals, health club operators, industry suppliers, and fitness consumers. www.canfitpro.com