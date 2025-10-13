Focus and shoot – enter the 2025 Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society photo competition

If you are devoted to photography then this should interest you. The Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society (SGHS) has opened its annual photo competition. The entry deadline is February 2, 2026. This year’s judge is Judy Fine, an Ontario Horticultural Association judge. The contest is open to Horticultural Society members only, but you can become a member by emailing sghorticultural@gmail.com for more information.

For this year’s competition, there is a new category (Class Six) created to encourage new and upcoming photographers.

There are eight classes under which you can enter your photo to the competition. The classes, judging criteria and rules for the 2025 photo competition are as follows:

All photos must contain:

– 40% Horticultural Value – each photo should contain at least 40% plants, fruits or vegetables, flowers, ornamental plants or trees.

– 40% Photographic Value – exposure, clarity, focus, lighting, resolution (2MB or more) and background. Not all phone cameras take high resolution photos. Check your settings.

– 20% Appearance & Impact – produces a memorable experience to the viewer, transmitting a strong message and leaving traces on their mind and soul.

The Classes:

Class One : Canadian Pride. A garden or vista that says Canada. Perhaps flowers of red and white or maple trees or the beauty of our landscape.

: Canadian Pride. A garden or vista that says Canada. Perhaps flowers of red and white or maple trees or the beauty of our landscape. Class Two: The Joys of Spring. This could be flowering bulbs, the first green shoots or perhaps the blossoms on fruit trees.

The Joys of Spring. This could be flowering bulbs, the first green shoots or perhaps the blossoms on fruit trees. Class Three: Summer Sizzle. Plants that make your summer pop! Growing vegetables or tall blooms or a plant with pollinators.

Summer Sizzle. Plants that make your summer pop! Growing vegetables or tall blooms or a plant with pollinators. Class Four: Autumn Magic. The turning of leaves, colourful autumn flowers or vegetables. Celebrating the Halloween season with plants.

Autumn Magic. The turning of leaves, colourful autumn flowers or vegetables. Celebrating the Halloween season with plants. Class Five: Winter Wonderland. Although our plants are dormant, they still have structure in the garden. Find the wonder.

Winter Wonderland. Although our plants are dormant, they still have structure in the garden. Find the wonder. Class Six (New Category): Down the Garden Path. The secret gardens and special spots. This category is only eligible for those who have never won a first prize in our competition.

Down the Garden Path. The secret gardens and special spots. This category is only eligible for those who have never won a first prize in our competition. Class Seven: The John Curry Award. A photo of a horticultural event (e.g. plant sale, working in Lee Boltwood Park, SGHS meetings) Photos MUST include a caption identifying the event and also identify the people in the photo.

The John Curry Award. A photo of a horticultural event (e.g. plant sale, working in Lee Boltwood Park, SGHS meetings) Photos MUST include a caption identifying the event and also identify the people in the photo. Class Eight: Best in Show

If you have an eye for a great shot to enter this competition, the deadline is February 2, 2026. Submit your photos one at a time – ensure to include your name and the Class you are entering – to SGHS at sghorticultural@gmail.com.

The winning entries and photographs from each Class, will be shared at the February 2026 SGHS meeting.