Fosters and Adopters Urgently Needed – 440 Animals in Humane Society Care

The Ottawa Humane Society is calling for help from the community to support a large population of animals at the shelter. Foster volunteers and adopters will help reduce the number of pets at the OHS and ensure the shelter can continue to accommodate pets in emergencies.

“Kitten season is in full swing and we have many dogs at the shelter with complex medical and behavioural needs,” said Amber Corby, OHS director of operations. “Getting pets into homes in the community makes a huge difference and helps build a safety net for Ottawa’s homeless animals.”

The OHS remains immediately available for animals in emergency situations such as stray dogs, injured or in distress pets, or pets facing abandonment. For pets in non-urgent situations, the OHS is scheduling appointments a couple weeks in advance to admit the animal.

“If someone needs to give up their pet, but is still able to provide care for a while, we will schedule an appointment to admit the pet to the OHS,” Corby explained. “This helps ensure we are always available for an animal who cannot wait and helps us prepare for an animal’s arrival, often reducing the time it takes for them to find a new home.”

There are currently close to 440 animals in the OHS’s care. The OHS is urging the community to consider becoming a foster volunteer or adopting an animal to help prepare for the high number of animals that will need the shelter’s support this summer.

About the Ottawa Humane Society

The Ottawa Humane Society is a registered charity founded in 1888. The society works in and with the community to provide leadership in the humane treatment of all animals, to address the causes of animal suffering, to encourage people to take responsibility for their animal companions, and to provide care for animals who are neglected, abused, exploited, stray, or homeless.