Fraud Unit warning residents to be vigilant with card skimming fraud involving taxis and Uber

The Ottawa Police Service Organized Fraud Unit is advising the public to be extra vigilant when being asked to pay for a service with a credit or bank card in exchange of money.

The Ottawa Police Service has recently received several complaints concerning people being defrauded after affording assistance in paying with their personal credit or bank card for a taxi or Uber fare.

In all incidents, a suspect approaches the victim in a shopping or strip mall parking lot asking them to pay for their cab fare explaining that the driver does not accept cash, and only takes credit or debit.

If the victim accepts, they are brought to the nearby taxicab to complete the transaction using their own credit/debit card. The suspect then pays the victim with cash for the transaction.

In completing the transaction, the driver switches the victim’s credit/debit card for a false one and the Personal Identification number (PIN) is obtained surreptitiously. The victim’s card is then used to complete fraudulent transactions.

The Fraud Unit provides these safety tips:

Don’t accept to pay with your debit or credit card for someone else’s transaction even if you are offered monetary compensation, equivalent or superior to the original transaction amount.

When making purchases, protect your PIN.

Do not share your PIN with anyone.

Choose a PIN that is not easy to guess – avoid birthdays and phone numbers, etc.

Keep a close watch on your incoming bank and credit card statements.

For more tips, click here.

Reports of fraud can be made by calling the Police Reporting Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 7300 or online.