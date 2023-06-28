Frederick Banting Secondary Alternate Program celebrates 2023 graduates

(The 56 graduates of Frederick Banting Secondary Alternate School were celebrated by dignitaries, teachers, staff and family at their June 22, 2023 graduation ceremony at the Ron Maslin Theatre in Kanata. Photos: Stittsville Central)

The feeling of excitement was palpable at Ron Maslin Theatre on the evening of June 22nd as 56 students were recognized for their hard work at Frederick Banting Secondary Alternate Program’s Graduation and Achievement Ceremony.

The celebration began with the graduates being led into the theatre by piper John Hogg. After a Land Acknowledgement from graduate Jessica Macleod, a slideshow featuring photos of the graduating students, and a theatre-wide singing of O Canada, the school’s Vice-Principal Caroline Kitchen welcomed the graduates and their families and friends with a touching speech, which included taking the time to share quick, kind sentiments about each student’s unique strengths and character. Before the graduates were presented with their diplomas and awards, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Trustee Lynn Scott shared some words.

Valedictorian Casper de Montgomery delivered a speech that described why the graduation was such a special moment for everyone. “Today isn’t just about finishing high school, it’s about finishing high school with having overcome adversity. So, feel proud of yourself. While not everyone is going to understand what you’ve accomplished, if you take a step back and look at all the ups and downs, stop and yield signs, you’ll see what you’ve done and where you’ve ended up. You are a high school graduate!”

In addition to their diplomas, some students received awards to acknowledge their achievements:

The Staff Award for Excellence , given in recognition of the student who has most satisfied the expectations of staff, was presented to Owen Meeds and Rena Hajiyeva .

Stittsville Central extends congratulations and the very best for your future endeavours to all of the Frederick Banting graduates.