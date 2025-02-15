Hockey Night in Stittsville – the battle of the Stittsville Town League outdoors style

(The six teams of the Stittsville Town League played last week’s three hockey games at Icelynd Skating Trails on February 12, 2025. The Molson and OWLS teams seen here faced off in the first game. Photo: Provided by Hélène Rivest)

The Stittsville Town League continues to bring the best of local ‘older’ hockey players together to form the six teams in the league. The league itself began around 1964 playing out of the Bell Arena. By 1971, when Stittsville had its own arena opening, the town league had become dormant. A hockey player himself, Johnny Leroux stepped up to resurrect the league. In 1978 all those aged 30 and over were able to join the new ’30 and Over’ league under the leadership of who else, but Johnny Leroux.

On February 12, the Stittsville Town League players faced off in three games with the six teams (OWLS, Molson, GSC, Pro2Col, Kelly Kitchens and QEL) playing on the outdoor rink at the Icelynd Skating Trails on Fernbank Road. The evening was perfect for playing the games with a light snow starting to fall at the start of game two. Albeit the ice was pretty good – though a bit uneven on one end giving the guys a fair chance. Each game was played for the regular four periods made up of two periods for 15 minutes and two for 17 minutes.

The OWLS and Molson teams faced off for the first game with the OWLS winning 7 to 2. Game two saw GSC versus Pro2Col and GSC winning 13 to 2. The final and very close game was played by Kelly Kitchens with 6 goals and team QEL with 5.

It was just like the old days of playing on an outdoor rink on a day or evening with falling snow. The guys had to shovel between periods in the last game and something not seen back in the day, the Zamboni re-surfaced the ice half way through that last game.

The Stittsville Town League is made up of six teams that play some exciting hockey games every week at either the Matt Bradley rink at the CARDELRec Complex-Goulbourn or at the Kanata Recreation Centre on the Tony Graham ice with start times of 10:00pm or 10:15pm. You can follow their schedule at this link.

Team members are local and are made up of the following guys:

Team OWLS has a record of 11 wins and 7 loses for a total of 22 points. Team members are: #4 Cam Odam; #5 Ben Plunkett; #8 Ben Reinhardt; #9 Thomas Nesbitt; #10 Alex Hulford; #11 Collin Baggio; #12 Drake Clancy; #14 Dylan Chessell; #16 Chris Monteith; #17 Mike Webley; #18 Matt Killen; #19 Anthony Milito; #21 Matt Carr; #22 Bass Awwad; and, Goalie #33 Brad Clifford.

Team Molson has a record of 8 wins and 8 loses, 2 overtime loses for a total of 18 points. Team members are: #2 Keegan Harper; #6 Tyler Orban; #8 Matt Franczyk; #9 Kyle Gougon; #10 Tyler Seguin; #12 Martin Ballard; #13 Eddy Champagne; #14 Zack Hervato; #16 Shawn Cation; #17 Brandon Watt; #18 Griffin Jones; #19 Kyle Turk; #20 Cody Waite; #22 Jason Vajda; and, Goalie #1 Tanner Larose.

Team GSC has a record of 11 wins and 6 loses, 1 overtime loss for a total of 23 points. Team members are: #4 Ryan Duhaime; #6 Alex Stevenson; #7 Shyne Thompson; #8 Brad Odam; #9 Danny Johnson; #11 Jake Windsor; #14 Mike Horner; #17 Dylan Scott; #19 Derek Lowry; #21 Ross Campbell; #23 Linden Bahm; #77 Ryan Pawlikowski; #88 Eric Hulford; #91 Roy Hass; and, Goalie #1 Austin Delaney.

Team Pro2Col has a record of 4 wins and 13 losses, 1 overtime loss for a total of 9 points. Team members are: #4 Dante Cacciato; #5 Ryan Donnelly; #6 Cam Roth; #7 Luca Nocita; #9 Connor Noonan; #10 Manny Grewal; #11 Kyle Murray; #12 CJ Chartrain; #15 James Baltus; #18 Ryan Blanchfield; #23 Mitch Kerwin; #24 Mark Haggerty; #28 Riley Hennigar; #88 Matt Chartrain; and, Goalie #1 Mark Dalliday.

Team Kelly Kitchens has a record of 16 wins and 6 losses for a total of 24 points. Team members are: #3 Joey Laird; #6 Andrew Duncan; #8 Adam Aziz; #9 Kyle Rankin; #10 Sam Kelly; #14 Jordan Kelly; #16 Alex Robinson; #17 Chris Kinger; #22 Troy Bender; #39 Luke Mulvihill; #93 Keegan Rowe; #94 Dean Galasso; #99 Daniel Lasenza; and, Goalie #31 Trevor Salomon.

Team QEL has a record of 8 wins and 7 losses and 3 overtime losses for a total of 19 points. Team members are: #2 Dom Coyle; #4 Mark Vennor; #6 Mike MacKenzie; #8 Erik Miksik; #9 Spencer Cobbold; #10 Will Engler; #12 Glenn Noonan; #18 Jack Nevins; #20 Mike Byrne; #22 Dave Empey; #24 Shane Spencer; #69 Greg Harding; #71 Josh Snider; #91 Billy Jenkins; and, #31 Scott Shackell.

The evening was an exciting time for everyone. The Stittsville Town League offers players an exciting and safe hockey experience for those who love to play the game, so join the league or come out and cheer these teams on.