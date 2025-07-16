Iconic Ottawa tourist attraction moves to Carp Airport

(Ottawa Aviation Adventures, now located at the Carp Airport, offer thrilling and unique flights on a WWII-era bi-plane and if you want stay grounded, free rides in a 1929 Oldsmobile. Photos: provided by Ottawa Aviation Adventures)

After 30-plus years of providing world class aviation attractions to The Canada Aviation and Space Museum, Ottawa Aviation Adventures has moved to the Carp Airport. They have been featured on numerous television shows, in news programs and newspapers around the world and even on one of Canada’s coins.

Operating from The Carp airport has proven to be less restrictive, so the company has added Vintage Car rides and “The Jabroni Bros. Flying Circus” which features free BBQ Hotdogs, drinks, popcorn and free vintage car rides for anyone that braves “the wild blue yonder”. While “the Flying Circus” is only available on weekends, flights are available daily throughout the week.

Ottawa Aviation Adventures offers flights in an open-cockpit WII-era WACO UPF-7 biplane which fits two passengers when the summer season begins. Helmet and goggles are provided for an authentic experience. Or return to the 1920’s and play out a scene from Bonnie & Clyde by taking a drive in a 1929 Oldsmobile.

Ottawa Aviation Adventures is now providing Vintage Bi-plane Rides and affordable Family Sightseeing flights from the Carp airport starting at only $51.00/person. Book your flight today at Ottawa Aviation Adventures or by calling 613-316-7229.

