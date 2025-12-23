In time for the Christmas bird count the #Hum_microgallery is humming with birds!

(Thanks to Mickey, Linda, Darcy, Amit, Myriam, Sébastien, Shauna, Emma, Rosie, Ciara who provided their artwork to the HUM-Microgallery from left to right. Photos: provided by Lynda Cronin)

The most recent exhibit at the #Hum_microgallery includes drawings from youth and adults from our community. The following is the introduction posted on #hum_microgallery exhibit: HUM eco bird drawing exhibition with a focus on at risk/endangered bird species. Coinciding with the Ontario Natural Resources Inventory, Christmas Bird Count (ONRI CBC) – which contributes valuable data for conservation research and policy-making.

The annual Christmas Bird Counts are a holiday tradition welcoming birders of all skill levels. The local bird count takes place within the Goulbourn Wetland Complex, which “continues to be threatened by the potential of land conversion for development, invasive species, pollution, artificial modification of water levels, and climate change.

In 2024, the Auditor General revealed that the government issued 17 times more MZOs from 2019 to 2023 as compared to the previous two decades. The government has even altered provincial legislation to make these MZOs more harmful to the environment and less accountable to the public. Since the government passed Bill 257 in 2021, MZOs are no longer required to be consistent with the government’s stated land use plan. This creates the potential for decisions which are out of sync with Ontario’s need to protect nature and support healthy communities.

To view and experience the #Hum_Microgallery, take a drive or walk over to 121 Westridge Drive. The microgallery can be found in the front garden.