Join Hope & Harmony and help end youth homelessness

On October 10, 2025, join the community for a night of electric music and art at Overflow Brewing Co. for Hope & Harmony: A Benefit for Operation Come Home. Organized by Kim McMullen and Kristina Allen, the event aims to raise awareness and funds to support Operation Come Home, a local organization dedicated to helping homeless and at-risk youth build bigger and brighter futures.

For Kim and Kristina, this cause is profoundly personal. They told Stittsville Central, “Operation Come Home saved the life of someone very dear to us. Without their programs and support, the outcome could have been very different. This event is our way of giving back to the organization that gave our family hope when we needed it most.”

The night will feature an outstanding lineup of talented artists, including JUNO Award-winning band MonkeyJunk alongside a variety of local musicians. Guests may choose to take part in a silent auction, with every dollar raised going directly toward Operation Come Home’s programs that provide housing, education, employment, and mental health support for youth.

“Hope & Harmony is about more than music and art — it’s about community coming together to ensure youth in crisis are never left without support or a path forward,” Kim and Kristina shared.

Operation Come Home has been a ray of hope for countless young people across Ottawa, helping them reconnect with family, find stable housing, and access the resources they need to live a fulfilling life. One of those stories comes from the organizers’ own family, where the organization’s intervention helped transform a life once at risk.

(A well-loved performer in the GTA and the Ottawa Valley and a lifelong friend of the families, Ken Graham will be opening Hope & Harmony on October 10. Abstract artist, Sara Prisma, will be creating her uplifting live art during the evening.)

The success of Hope & Harmony is made possible thanks to the generous support of local businesses across Ottawa and Stittsville including Napoli’s Café, The Wreck Room Ottawa, Haunted Walk Ottawa, BATL Grounds Ottawa, Holtz Spa, Pocopazzo Restaurant, The Glen Scottish Pub & Restaurant, Long & McQuade Kanata, Escape Manor Ottawa, Fairfield Inn & Suites, and Southside Tap & Grill.

Event Details:

Date : Friday, October 10, 2025

: Friday, October 10, 2025 Time : 5:00 PM to close

: 5:00 PM to close Location : Overflow Brewery, 2477 Kaladar Avenue

: Overflow Brewery, 2477 Kaladar Avenue Featuring : MonkeyJunk + local artists

: MonkeyJunk + local artists Tickets & More Info: www.hopeharmonyottawa.ca

If you are unable to attend in person, you may still support by purchasing 50/50 raffle tickets or donating directly through the event website. Every contribution allows Operation Come Home to continue its life-changing work with homeless and vulnerable youth in Ottawa.

Kim and Kristina’s goal is simple: to give back to the organization that gave them hope, and to ensure other families have the same chance at stability. “By sharing our personal story, we hope others see just how impactful Operation Come Home can be, not only for youth but for entire families.”

