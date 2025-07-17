Join the movement: Check your trees – protect your community

August is Tree Check Month — a perfect time to start a habit that lasts all year. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) wants residents to learn how you can help protect Stittsville’s trees from invasive pests.

By regularly checking the trees in your yard, neighbourhood, and local parks, you can help catch signs of trouble early and protect the green spaces we all rely on. Threats to our green spaces are out there, but with a quick check you can help keep trees healthy and strong. Trees provide shade, clean our air, support wildlife, and make our communities more vibrant. Check today to protect Canada tomorrow!

It only takes a few minutes to look for signs of trouble like tiny holes in the bark, sawdust at the base, dead branches, or leaves dropping too soon. Checking your trees regularly helps catch problems early and makes a big difference in protecting the places you love.

Make it a family mission – CFIA has awesome activity guides for kids designed to empower the next generation of citizen scientists! These fun, easy-to-follow resources teach kids how to spot invasive species and plant diseases — and most importantly, how to report them to protect our environment.

Familiarize yourself with the pests and plants of top concern in your area. Some may be regulated or have established populations, and others may not have been detected yet in your region – or even in Canada. You can report plant pest sightings at this link.

Want to learn more? Join the Tree Check Month event being held on Tuesday, August 13 from 11:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. under the Trolley Station at Britannia Park next to the Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre. You’ll get hands-on tips for inspecting trees and learn how to spot early warning signs of trouble.

The event is a fun and free way to get involved, meet local experts, and help protect Stittsville’s leafy landscape for generations to come. You can also check out our website for more information!