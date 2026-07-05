July 1 Storm – Residential waste disposal options response

As storm recovery efforts continue following the July 1 rainfall event, Solid Waste Services has implemented several additional measures to support residents affected by flooding and extended power outages. We are sharing these updates to supplement the information previously provided.

Storm-waste disposal fees waived at Trail Waste Facility Landfill

Residents who have submitted a service request for a flooded basement or storm-related waste can dispose of eligible materials at the Trail Waste Facility Landfill free of charge.

To receive the fee waiver, residents must provide:

Their service request number (digital or printed copies are accepted); and

Valid photo identification and proof of address.

Residents who have already brought eligible storm-related materials to the Trail Waste Facility Landfill and paid disposal fees will be eligible to request reimbursement. To support a future reimbursement request, residents should retain:

Their Trail Waste Facility Landfill tipping fee receipt;

Their service request number (digital or printed copies are accepted); and

Valid identification showing their address.

Additional information regarding the reimbursement process will be communicated once available.

To help accommodate increased demand following the storm, the Trail Waste Facility Landfill will be open on additional Saturdays over the coming weeks. Residents are encouraged to check Ottawa.ca for current hours of operation before visiting.

Additional green bin capacity for spoiled food

Residents are encouraged to continue using their green bin to dispose of spoiled food and other organic waste resulting from extended power outages. Green bin collection occurs weekly on residents’ regular collection day, and there is no limit to the amount of organic waste that can be set out.

As a temporary measure, residents with more spoiled food and organic waste than will fit in their green bin may place additional garbage bags beside their green bin. Each garbage bag must be clearly labelled “Green Bin.” These materials will be collected with the resident’s regularly scheduled green bin pickup.

Using the green bin whenever possible helps support efficient waste collection and cleanup efforts across the city.



For information on accepted items and set-out requirements residents can visit Ottawa.ca/greenbin.

Reminder for impacted residents

Residents affected by the July 1 storm may continue to place eligible storm-related materials at the curb without following the standard three-item garbage limit. Depending on operational requirements, materials may be collected as part of regular garbage collection or through separate storm-dedicated collection efforts.

Residents are asked to leave materials at the curb if they are not collected immediately, as additional collection passes will continue in affected communities.

For the most up to date information on storm-waste collection please visit Storm-related waste – Heavy rainfall | City of Ottawa.