Kanata Theatre’s growing talent – Ten minutes at a time

(Kanata Theatre is presenting its 5th year of the their Annual 10-Minute Play Festival from August 1-3, 2025. The playwrights for each of the plays are l-r: E.J. Nash, Juli Heney, Trevor Eggleton, Carolyn Koekman and Claire Bosnich (missing from the photo are Sonia Mendes and Karine Charland). Photo: submitted)

Kanata Theatre will once again open its doors to new voices in the local arts community with its 5th Annual 10-Minute Play Festival taking place from August 1-3, 2025. What began as an internal training exercise for aspiring playwrights and directors has grown into a vibrant public event, spotlighting some of the most exciting emerging talent in the region.

The Playwrights for this year’s 10-Minute Play Festival are:

Sonia Mendes, Tents Situation

Claire Bosnoch, Last Stand at Southwatch

Carolyn Koekman, Getting There

Karine Charland, Ménage à Trois

Juli Heney, A Cut Above

Trevor Eggleton, Cod Almighty

E.J. Nash, Study Buddy

How Kanata Theatre’s 10-Minute Play Festival Nurtures Emerging Artists

At its heart, the festival remains true to its original purpose: to provide a supportive, hands-on learning experience for those new to theatre-making. First-time playwrights are invited to submit original short scripts, while novice directors are given the chance to bring those scripts to life. Each play runs just 10 minutes, making the format perfect for experimentation, collaboration, and creative risk-taking.

Experienced members of Kanata Theatre act as mentors throughout the process, offering guidance on everything from script development to staging. This blend of encouragement and practical training has helped launch dozens of artists into deeper involvement with community theatre – and often into larger projects beyond.

The festival’s short-format structure makes it ideal for developing skills and confidence, both onstage and off. Actors, stage managers, and tech crew members – many of them also new to the craft – gain invaluable experience in a fast-paced but supportive environment.

Audiences can expect a lively evening of variety: seven original plays, each offering a glimpse into the developing voices of Ottawa’s theatre scene. The informal atmosphere encourages conversation and connection between artists and the public, reinforcing the festival’s role as a community builder.

For those passionate about fostering homegrown talent, the 10-Minute Play Festival is more than just entertainment – it’s an investment in the future of local theatre and artists.

General Admission is by donation at the door (recommended $10), making it easy for families and friends to attend together. Join us this August 1-2 at 7:30 pm or August 2-3 at 2:30 pm at the Ron Maslin Playhouse to celebrate the imagination, dedication, and diversity of our local arts scene – ten minutes at a time.

Coming Next

Kanata Theatre’s 2025-2026 season starts in September with Deathtrap by Ira Levin – tickets are now available. You can also purchase a 5-play subscription for only $100 and join us for the full season! For more information about the season, visit www.kanatatheatre.ca.