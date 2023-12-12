Kiwanis of Kanata-Stittsville are in need of volunteers and equipment for a new community youth centre

With the rate of growth in the Stittsville and Kanata areas increasing with growing families and youth, the Kiwanis of Kanata-Stittsville are planning to open a new Stittsville Community Youth Centre at the end of January 2024. The Kiwanis plan to open this Centre knowing that the youth in our community are lacking a space to gather in a friendly, social and safe place.

Glynn Kneebone, President of the local Kiwanis told us, “outside of organized Sport and specific Clubs (e.g. Music, Dance Gymnastics) there is currently little else for youth to do or become engaged in.”

“We had previously explored the Frederick Banting Alternate HS for space but at that time they were only offering existing classroom use. However, as a long term Stittsville resident I knew that there was an upstairs area in the school and discovered that it wasn’t being used. We approached the OCDSB regarding the second floor, gained a viewing, and after coordinated discussion, the OCDSB has agreed to rent us the upstairs (which has a separate entrance) as a ‘Trial Project’. We plan to start the Centre at the end of January 2024, and have the facility booked 5 nights a week from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, Monday through Friday.”

“We want to offer a safe place that the youth can call their own to go and relax, meet, socialize, play games, make new friends, learn new skills, access local information about jobs, events etc., study, and eventually, privately access local support and mental help services,” added Kneebone.

Of course, with any new project such as this, volunteers are needed to assist. The Kiwanis require at least three per evening. They are also seeking donations to equip the space as per the list below:

Games such as:

Pinball

Fooseball

Basket Ball

Arcade machine

Gaming Computer

Sofa and armchairs

TV

Tables and Chairs for Study/Meeting

Chromebook computers

Notice Board(s)

WiFi Access

If you are able to assist the Kiwanis of Kanata-Stittsville by volunteering or donating any of the items they require, please send a message or email glynn.kneebone@kiwanis-kanatastittsville.ca to find out more.