Lionhearts celebrate at another Open House; apples aplenty at AppleFest; Halloween comes early at ReStore; and a Quilt Walk like no other

(Alison Harle, owner of Mad About Patchwork, stops to chat with a visitor to the third year for the outdoor Quilt Walk that she and her team organizes. This year the quilts were on display from September 19th to the 21st. Photos: Stittsville Central)

It was a busy week and weekend with visits to a number of events. Below are just a few that we are sharing through a few words and many photos. There is always something going on in Stittsville from events, sports and live music that will keep you busy right here in your home town.

On September 17th, Lionhearts Ottawa Inc. held an Open House for the community. People who attended could come out to see and hear firsthand the good work that the volunteers do in Ottawa and the area. Lionhearts are dedicated to the prevention of hunger through food recovery efforts with their mission that no food should go to waste and restoring dignity and hope in the communities they serve. Since their arrival in Stittsville in 2023, Travis Blackmore, the inspiration behind the organization, along with Tristan Kuracina, Operations Manager and their consistently faithful volunteer, Monty, the organization has formed partnerships with many organizations in the Ottawa area to retrieve and redistribute food to those in need. At the Open House, September Coffee, COBS Bread, and CHRI Radio assisted with the BBQ food, desserts and coffee that were given to visitors. Approximately 100 people came by to discover more during the day. You can follow Lionhearts on Facebook or visit their website.

(Tristan Kuracina, Monty and Travis Blackmore. at the September 17, 2025 Lionhearts Open House.)

For the 2nd weekend in September, the AppleFest took place on September 20th and was hosted by the Stittsville Community Crafters, Vendors and Producers. There were hundreds of freshly picked apples from local orchards at $6.00 a dozen, apple cider, candy apples and not to leave out the crabapple, some homemade jelly, and the best 5-pound deep dish apple pie anywhere. The vendors present also had a few apple crafted items. The two weekends of AppleFest saw over 1,300 apples sold, 60 two-litre apple cider jugs quickly gone as well as the Crabapple Jelly that was quickly scooped up. These markets were held to support local organizations: The Stittsville Food Bank, The Home Bosses/Kiwanis Youth Centre and Chrysalis House. Watch for their next event, GobbleFest coming on October 11th by following the group on their Facebook page.

(Joseph Carbonetto organizes the markets to not only support the local vendors, but local organizations.)

The Re-Store Halloween Harvest is on at 119 Iber Road. From spooky Halloween décor to cozy Thanksgiving essentials and everything in between, you are guaranteed to find fun seasonal items. The Re-Store has hundreds of Halloween costumes for all ages and spook up your house with new decorations. The Re-Store receives costumes and decor from many of the Halloween specific stores that haven’t been sold due to an excess supply. You will find most of the inventory at Re-Store is new with tags still dangling off of a costume sleeve and they all are at super low prices. When you shop at the Re-Store, you are supporting Habitat for Humanity who work to put roofs over people’s heads. Stop by before that perfect Halloween costume is gone.

The annual outdoor Quilt Walk hosted by Mad About Patchwork on Huntley Road took place from September 19th to the 21st, and the weather could not have been better for the event. This was the third quilt path walk for owner Alison Harle and it was nothing less than exceptional. Adorning a 0.6km gravel path among the forest, visitors were amazed, enthralled and full of joy as they meandered along the pathway taking in the over 200 colourful and creative homemade quilts. Alison’s Dad, Tom, was a integral part of the team for setting up the the displays. Quilts tell a unique story with every stitch and pattern and you could overhear visitors talking about the quilts some had made. Donations were graciously accepted at the event to support Quilts for Survivors, Quilts of Valour, and Victoria’s Quilts, helping Mad About Patchwork make a positive impact. Again this year, the Quilt Walk was a remarkably impressive event. If you would like to know more about Mad About Patchwork follow their facebook page.

Remember you can send us all of your events and photos – big or small – we love to share everything local!!! feedback@stittsvillecentral.ca.