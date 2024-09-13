Man arrested following suspicious incidents in Stittsville – police seeking further victims

The Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigation Section has arrested and charged a man following reports of a vehicle approaching young children on at least two separate occasions in the Stittsville area.

On September 2nd and 4th, the accused pulled up alongside the young children while they were walking down the street and offered them candy and drove away. In the other incident the accused, invited the young children to see what was in the back of the van. On both occasions the children declined and called for help.

Wednesday, Alaa RAJAB, 28-years-old, of Ottawa, was charged with six (6) counts of Harassment by threatening conduct to another person and four (4) counts of uttering threats.

He will appear in court at a later date.

Investigators believe there could be further victims and unreported incidents.

RAJAB is described as a middle eastern male, 5’11” (180 cm), slim muscular build and at the time of the incidents had a clean-cut black beard and short black hair.

His vehicle is described as a white panel van with tinted windows pulling a black Stealth enclosed trailer.

The Ottawa Police is reminding parents to frequently review tips for children with respect to safety rules. Parents should teach kids what to do when approached by a stranger. Where possible, avoid walking alone.

However, the following tips are offered to children walking alone:

Ensure a family member or caregiver knows your route and arrival time;

Do not talk to strangers;

Do not accept rides from strangers;

If an unknown adult is seeking your attention, do not approach them or the vehicle;

If being followed, go to a public place, a known residence or shout for help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222, extension 2666.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.