March news and events at the Goulbourn Museum

Next week is March Break (where did the time go?) and we’ve got an exciting lineup of daily drop in activities planned. We’re also excited to introduce the Calm & Curious Hours for Quiet Learning, a new sensory program offering a peaceful, inclusive experience for visitors with sensory sensitivities.



Additionally, this month’s newsletter highlights the critical need for support of community museums, which are vital to preserving our heritage, promoting local economies, and fostering cultural tourism. We encourage you to read about the challenges faced by these institutions, including outdated funding policies and the lack of a local cultural plan.

Community Museums in Need of Support

(Sara MacKenzie, Executive Director of the Ottawa Museum Network (right), discusses the importance of investing in community museums with City Councillor Rawlson King (left) during the Heritage Day event at Ottawa City Hall.)

While last month’s Heritage Day event was a time to celebrate our city’s heritage organizations, it was also a time to reflect on the important role they play in this country. For too long, community museums have been neglected and their operations chronically underfunded by all levels of government. Community museums and galleries are struggling but with sustainable operational funding and a modern museum policy, they can help boost local economies, promote cultural tourism, and provide community spaces to celebrate being Canadian.



Did you know:

Nationally, the Museum Policy hasn’t been updated since 1990— predating digital transformation and significant societal changes.

Provincially, the Community Museum Operating Grant (CMOG) has not increased in 17 years, is closed to new applicants, and provides just 5M in funding annually to only 160 of the 700+ museums that are in every corner of the province.

Locally, Ottawa does not have a Culture Plan—which would help community museums thrive and contribute more to Ottawa’s cultural tourism economy and National Capital identity.

We need all levels of government to invest in the operations of community museums. Please take a moment to learn more here.

Daily March Break Drop-In Activities

Next week is March Break and the Museum will be open 10 AM to 4 PM each day! Join us for a fun week of crafts and activities as we rediscover our Irish settler roots. Each day will have a different theme touching on Irish folklore, fairy tales, food, craftsmanship, and clothing. Make paper dolls, try cup weaving, and discover how settlers lived over 200 years ago. On the last day of March Break we will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by making lucky charms and Leprecon lookers to go on a scavenger hunt to find the gold at the end of the rainbow!

There is no need to register, just drop in between 10 AM and 4 PM each day. Cost is by donation and parents/guardians must stay onsite with their children. The activities are geared to ages 4-11 but everyone is welcome!

For a breakdown of the daily activities download our March Break Schedule.

Join Our Team For The Summer!

Goulbourn Museum is looking for a motivated post-secondary student to fill the role of Education and Engagement Assistant.

This position will contribute to the development, preparation, and delivery of public programs, and provide visitor services in the Museum, during open hours. The selected candidate will support the Education and Visitor Services Officer with the execution of local history presentations, school programming, family and senior programs, workshops, outreach initiatives, and special events. Click HERE for all the details.

Application deadline is Sunday, March 30th, 2025.

This position is contingent on successful funding from Young Canada Works. Goulbourn Museum is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes diversity and inclusion in our workforce. We do not discriminate against candidates and employees because of their disability, sex, race, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, age, or socio-economic background.

Calm & Curious Hours for Quiet Learning

Goulbourn Museum is excited to introduce our Sensory Program, designed to provide a comfortable experience for visitors with sensory sensitivities. As part of the Ottawa Museum Network, we offer sensory bags with helpful items such as ear defenders, fidget toys, sunglasses, and color communication cards. These are available in both child and adult sizes. We also have quiet activities and crafts available, offering a peaceful, hands-on experience for all.

Join us for this program on the first Saturday of every month (with the exception of June), where everyone can enjoy a calm and welcoming atmosphere.

Ask Us About Our School Programs!

Last month, the Museum gave six back-to-back classroom presentations to students at Bridlewood Community Elementary School. Alyssa Gutoskie, Education and Visitor Services Officer, led discussions about early settler life in Goulbourn Township followed by a “guess the artefact” game.

Interested in more information about our school programs? Email us!