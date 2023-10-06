Meet the Stittsville Lions Club at their open house

Since their inception in 1964, this year marks 59 years for the Stittsville and District Lions Club as the first charitable organization in our community. The Club has been influential in their participation of and donations to many of our community events, upgrades to our sporting venues, and not to mention the Lions were instrumental in bringing to Stittsville, our first medical centre when they constructed their Main Street building in 1979-80.

To carry on the Club’s legacy of their charitable work, they are seeking new members and are holding an Open House on October 11. The doors open at 6:30pm, with the meeting starting at 7:00pm at the Lion’s Hall at 1339 Stittsville Main Street.

Guest speakers will be in attendance and will share their experience and the support received from the Lions Club. On hand to share their stories will be:

Suzanne Jacobson, the Founder and President of Quickstart Autism

Lion Kevin Frost, a deaf/blind Olympian with his dog guide

Robyn Arseneau, Executive Director and Alison Lunn, Donor Engagement and Communications Officer of the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital

Theresa Qadri, Chair of the Stittsville Food Bank

Cindy Moran of the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre

Councillor Glen Gower will also be in attendance to share a few words.

You will also learn more about the background of the Lions, what the Club’s does for our community and further wide, as well as how you can join and make a difference right here in your own backyard of Stittsville.

Refreshments will be served.