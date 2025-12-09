Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority offer 2026 Watershed Education Programs for youth

The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) is excited to announce our upcoming opportunities for Watershed Education Programs through 2026. A variety of programs are being offered, each with seasonally relevant activities, bringing joy to the winter and spring seasons, with a key focus on FUN and LEARNING!

Programs offered include PA Day Camps, March Break Camp, School Group Programs, Guided Tours, and more.

Day camps for children ages 6 to 12 will run at the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area. Regular camp hours are 9:00am – 4:00pm and offer nature-based learning, outdoor exploration, adventurous games and seasonal activities – such as snowshoeing, shelter building, tree identification, animal tracking, and more! This winter, we are offering:

PA Day Camp – January 30th

March Break Adventure Camp

School group programs are also be available, welcoming teachers and educators to bring their class to our gorgeous Conservation Area for a day of fun-filled adventure and learning. Itineraries are designed to help meet curriculum targets through outdoor activities. Programs are offered until the end of June.

Additionally, we offer in-person presentations directly on-site at your school. Ask about our Spring Water Awareness Program – this talk is designed to engage students with how to stay safe in the colder months, and avoid hazards such as moving water, cold water and ice.

Finally, we are so excited to announce a new program to our lineup: Mood Walks, partnered with the CMHA. We are now welcoming public members – individuals, families, and children, to join us for guided tours. These walks will combat winter loneliness, support mental wellness, and connect community members. Join us for our next session in January!

For more information, please visit: mvc.on.ca/education-programs.