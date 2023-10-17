More than 90 cats admitted to the Ottawa Humane Society creating additional strain

Since last Thursday, more than 90 cats have been admitted to the Ottawa Humane Society. The cats came from a number of sources such as owners who could no longer care for their pet, cats who were found lost and alone, and nursing mothers with newborn kittens. The flood of felines was unexpected and is creating additional strain on the OHS’s resources.

“The cats have a wide range of needs,” explained Dr. Shelley Hutchings, OHS Chief Veterinarian. “From a spay/neuter surgery, dental procedure, and some more complex, urgent cases, our team is working hard to provide for these animals and prepare them for adoption.”

A pair of kittens found lost and alone at Tanger Outlets in Kanata are among the many cats who recently entered the OHS’s care. The OHS is currently treating the kittens for an upper respiratory infection, also known as a cat cold.

Even the cats with no additional medical needs still require day-to-day shelter and care while they wait for adoption.

The intake of cats from the past four days has far surpassed the weekly average from the past few weeks and rivals the number of cats who are admitted during the busiest weeks of the summer.

The OHS always recommends cat owners keep their cats indoors unless supervised on a leash and harness or in the safety of a catio, and to spay/neuter their pets. Following this advice can help keep cats safe and prevent pet overpopulation.

“Right now, more foster homes and adopters would make a huge difference for the animals,” added Dr. Hutchings. “Foster volunteers make it possible for us to care for even more animals. We provide all the food, supplies and veterinary care the pet needs. The foster volunteer provides a temporary home.”

More information on the foster program and animals currently available for adoption are available on the OHS’s website.