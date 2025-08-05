Move, create and connect this fall with Ottawa’s recreation and culture programs

Imagine a crisp fall evening where the lights are dim, mats are unrolled and a voice invites you to take a deep breath. This is not just a yoga class, it’s a moment of calm, connection and self-care in the middle of a busy week.

Across Ottawa, residents are discovering the power of movement and mindfulness through the City’s diverse yoga programs. We offer a range of classes tailored to different interests, abilities and life stages:

Heartwise and Yoga Chair classes (adults 50 years and older)

Yoga Breath and Movement – for those who prefer meditative flow

Yoga and Pilates – for strength-building fusion

Yoga Restorative or Yoga Meditation – for deep relaxation

The City’s yoga activities, both in person and virtual, incorporate breathing techniques, mindfulness practices and physical activity that have many health benefits, including reduced anxiety, improved flexibility, balance and strength.

For newcomers, older adults, parents or anyone who wants to be active and social, our programs and spaces offer a welcoming environment to meet others. Explore everything from visual arts and music lessons to language classes, cooking workshops and dance. There are also sports activities and swimming lessons for everyone.

New this season is French improv classes for youth.

Registration information:

Mark your calendars with these important fall registration dates:

Swimming lessons: Online registration starts on Tuesday, August 12

All other recreation, culture and virtual activities: Online registration starts on Thursday, August 14I

In-person registration begins on Wednesday, August 13 for swimming lessons and Friday, August 15 for all other activities.

Be sure to check the facility’s business hours before visiting.

Upcoming winter activity registration dates: