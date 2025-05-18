New City special event by-laws approved by joint committees for Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services and for Public Works and Infrastructure

At a special meeting May 16, 2025, the joint committees for Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services and for Public Works and Infrastructure approved two new special event by-laws.

These by-laws, along with proposed updates to related regulations and other new initiatives, would support a wide range of special events citywide, from large outdoor festivals and parades to community block parties and sidewalk sales. The recommendations aim to foster a vibrant and well-managed event scene in Ottawa, making events easier to plan, more efficient to coordinate, and safer for everyone involved.

The Special Events By-law would centralize event administration and coordination, streamlining planning and permit processes for events with over 500 participants. The City would introduce new measures to improve public health and safety for event participants and staff, including recommended codes of conduct and safe event training. This training would include identifying and responding to overdose, preventing violence, and supporting mental health.

The Highway Events By-law would regulate events on the roadway or right of way, from parades and races to community block parties and sidewalk sales. The updates include a streamlined approval process for weekday road closures, age restrictions for volunteers working at traffic barricades, and a new fee schedule to support a range of community events.

Other recommended updates include:

Less red tape for bars and restaurants to hold late night events, by removing the requirement for a City license for events already approved by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

Flexibility for weather delays and unforeseen events for extensions to noise exemptions.

More opportunities for food trucks and mobile vendors to participate in block parties, street festivals, and night markets.

Initiatives such as community workshops, volunteer partnerships, and improved waste disposal options.

The Special Events By-law and the Highway Events By-law would be enacted on January 2, 2026, along with updates to related regulations. Other actions, such as streamlining local road closures and reducing barriers for late night events, could begin immediately.

The recommendations also include a new approach for demonstrations where organizers would provide the City with a simple, voluntary notification of their plans. Demonstrators would still need to follow applicable laws and by-laws, and the Ottawa Police Service would maintain its authority to manage demonstrations. This approach preserves demonstrators’ rights of assembly and free speech while enabling the City to provide a safe environment for residents and manage traffic and mobility issues.

The committees also approved a motion directing staff to begin work on a by-law to protect residents’ safe access to certain social infrastructure, such as places of worship, during protests and demonstrations through the creation of bubble zones. This work would be informed by a comprehensive review and consultation process, which would take nine months.

Items from this meeting will rise to Council on Wednesday, May 28.