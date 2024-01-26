New online property tax and assessment tool for residents launches

On January 26th, the City launched the new Online Property Tax and Assessment Look-Up Tool. Residents can search for a property by municipal address or roll number to view the property’s assessment value and property tax value for the current and previous year. This is public information, with no private information being accessible, such as an owner’s name, mailing address, school board support, including occupant or tenant information.

In order to obtain a property’s assessment value, residents had to appear in person to manually review the Assessment Roll Books produced annually at the city hall Client Service Centre, but with the new Tool, users can now access this information online.

The property address, roll number, assessment, and tax classification and property taxes on a property are public information. The application displays the taxes that are levied in May each year. The tool does not provide account balances, supplemental taxes or any other information such as the Vacant Unit Tax and Assessment related decisions. The assessment and property tax information will be updated annually in June. This tool is now available at Ottawa.ca/taxes.

Residents can continue to visit the City Hall Client Service Centre to view the Roll Books in person if preferred for assessment information.