Nominations are now open for the 2022 Stittsville Volunteer Awards

You don’t have to look far to recognize the excellent volunteers in our community. They could be your neighbour, friend, or even a family member. The Stittsville Volunteer Awards is your opportunity to bring the dedicated community involvement of your nominee to light for going above and beyond to make a difference in Stittsville.

The awards are hosted by Councillor Gower. Take the time to nominate an individual, a business or a group who have stood out for you. The Stittsville Volunteer Awards are an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the dedication of volunteers in our community.

Note that this year there is a new name for the Youth award, in honour of John Curry. John was always passionate about celebrating the accomplishments of youth in the pages of our community newspapers, and the awards steering committee agreed that this would be a fitting tribute to John.

There will be six categories of awards this year, including:

The Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year

Awarded to an individual who best exemplifies community involvement and participation.

Awarded to an individual who best exemplifies community involvement and participation. Senior of the Year

Awarded in recognition of a senior citizen who has made a significant and long-standing contribution to our community.

Awarded in recognition of a senior citizen who has made a significant and long-standing contribution to our community. Business of the Year

Awarded to an active Stittsville business that goes above and beyond to support the community and make it a better place in which to live.

Awarded to an active Stittsville business that goes above and beyond to support the community and make it a better place in which to live. Volunteer Group of the Year

Awarded to a group of citizens who are actively working together to make a difference in the Stittsville community.

Awarded to a group of citizens who are actively working together to make a difference in the Stittsville community. The John Curry Memorial Youth of the Year

Awarded to a young person who exemplifies leadership, inspires their peers and has made a significant contribution to the community through volunteer service.

Awarded to a young person who exemplifies leadership, inspires their peers and has made a significant contribution to the community through volunteer service. Teacher of the Year

Awarded in recognition of an outstanding teacher who makes a difference in the lives of Stittsville Students. A teacher that goes above and beyond to support students and inspires the next generation of leadership in the community.

Nominations must be received by email to Councillor Gower’s office at the end of day on April 20, 2022 using the email address: ward6@ottawa.ca.

The links below will provide the nomination form:

The awards celebration will take place in early June.