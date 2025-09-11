Nominations are now open to honour Ottawa’s immigrant entrepreneurs

(The 2024 Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards were presented to four local business people – Dr. Babalola Adejumo (Adejumo Medicine Professional Corporation), Hamed Demyati (Jenna Foods), Catalina Henao (Tebcal Services Corp, and Tebcal Cleaning) and Gabriel Rubio Maldonado (Welbi Technologies Inc.), whose business success and spirit have contributed to the local economy and serve as an inspiration to new Canadians to start their own businesses. Photo: City of Ottawa)

The City of Ottawa celebrates and recognizes the success and economic contributions of local immigrant entrepreneurs through the Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards.

If you know an immigrant to Canada who embodies extraordinary entrepreneurial spirit and deserves recognition for their contributions to the Ottawa economy, the City is now accepting nominations online until Wednesday, October 8.

Nominate a friend, colleague, client, employee or employer who deserves to be celebrated for their contributions.

There are two categories of awards:

The Immigrant Entrepreneur Award pays tribute to those who have successfully established and grown their businesses through hard work, perseverance and innovation. It recognizes the remarkable contributions of immigrants who have embraced the spirit of entrepreneurship and have made a significant impact in their respective industries.

pays tribute to those who have successfully established and grown their businesses through hard work, perseverance and innovation. It recognizes the remarkable contributions of immigrants who have embraced the spirit of entrepreneurship and have made a significant impact in their respective industries. The Youth Immigrant Entrepreneur Award shines a spotlight on promising young newcomers, between the ages of 15 and 25, who have recently embarked on entrepreneurial journeys. It celebrates their passion, creativity, and potential to become future entrepreneurial leaders.

Visit ottawa.ca to learn more about eligibility criteria or to nominate someone today for an Immigrant Entrepreneur Award.

The winners of the 2025 Immigrant Entrepreneur Awards will be announced during TiE (The Indus Entrepreneur) Ottawa’s Entrepreneurship Conference, on Friday, November 7. TiE is the largest network of entrepreneurs and professionals in the world, dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship. TiE Ottawa has been fostering entrepreneurship in the National Capital Region since 2002 by supporting entrepreneurs with mentorship, networking, education and global connectivity.