Nominations open for Commemorative Naming applications

The City’s Commemorative Naming Program is now accepting fall applications to nominate people, histories and legacies that have helped shape Ottawa’s community. The nomination period runs from October 21 to December 2, 2025.

Commemorative naming can be applied to various municipal assets, such as new streets, indoor and outdoor amenities, major facilities and parks. All submitted proposals will be reviewed by the City and the Commemorative Working Group against established policy criteria. Approved nominations will then undergo a 30-day public consultation.

For minor assets, final decisions will be made by Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services in consultation with the ward councillors. Major asset nominations will advance to the appropriate standing committee and Ottawa City Council for final approval.