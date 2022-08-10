OC Transpo fall service changes coming this September

This fall, OC Transpo will be implementing new transit service changes. These changes will be made effective on Sunday, September 4th, 2022, and are being made with the needs of OC Transpo customers in mind.

Firstly, a couple seasonal adjustments will be made this upcoming September.

Summer service reductions will end on the O-Train Line 2 replacement buses serving Carleton University as well as on Route 25 serving La Cité.

Summer service reductions will end on Routes 56 and 57.

Monday, September 5, will be the last day of operation for the seasonal service on Route 25 to the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, Route 139 to Petrie Island, as well as Route 185 to the Canada Agriculture Museum.

The NCC Weekend Bike Days will continue in the early fall, until October 10th, meaning a detour will be required on Routes 57, 61, 62, 63, 74, 75, and 87.

Additionally, some changes will be made to accommodate students as the school year resumes this September.

School trips and school routes in the 600-series will resume. Several new school routes will be added this year at the request of the school boards and their student transportation agencies.

St. Francis Xavier High School – New school Route 693 will be introduced to provide service from the Blossom Park area.

École secondaire publique Louis Riel – Route 28 morning trips will be extended to start at Hurdman Station and will be numbered as new Route 628.

St. Joseph High School – New short trips will be added on Route 75 between St. Joseph’s High School and the Minto Recreational Complex. Select trips on Routes 99 will be extended between Barrhaven Centre and St. Joseph’s High School. New trips extending to St. Joseph’s High School will be added on Route 170.

St. Matthew High School – New trips extending to St. Matthew High School will be added on Routes 32 and 34.

A.Y. Jackson High School – New trips will be added on Routes 110, 161 and 168.

Earl of March Secondary School – New trips will be added on Routes 62, 161, 168 and 664.

Gloucester High School – New trips will be added on Route 28.

Immaculata High School – New trips will be added on Routes 5, 7, 15, 16, 55 and 56.

St. Francis Xavier High School – New trips will be added on Routes 99, 278 and 299.

St. Matthew High School – New trips will be added on Routes 131 and 221.

On top of these changes, service levels will be reduced on each of the following school routes:

Bell High School – Routes 88 and 665.

Colonel By Secondary School and Gloucester High School – Route 24.

École secondaire publique De La Salle – Route 602.

Hillcrest High School – Route 649.

Collège catholique Mer Bleue – Route 634.

Merivale High School – Route 80.

École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers – Route 689.

École secondaire publique Pierre-de-Blois – Route 99.

St. Patrick’s High School – Route 92.

St. Paul High School – Route 88.

Bus types will be adjusted on certain school trips where necessary.

To align better with shift times for OC Transpo customers employed at the new Amazon facility, there will be a few changes made.

Existing service to Citigate in Barrhaven on Routes 99, 110 and 170 will be adjusted and new trips will be added.

Due to construction, some additional changes have also been made to the transit service adjustments.

Service on Routes 15, 615 and 616 will be reinstated on Montreal Road between Vanier Parkway and St. Laurent Boulevard; Route 20 will revert to its regular routing on Granville Street and Alfred Street.

With several holidays coming up, there will also be slight changes to the hours of operation on these particular days:

Day Date Bus Service Level O-Train Line 1 Service Level Line 2 Bus Service Level Labour Day Monday, September 5th Sunday schedule Sunday schedule

Hours: 8:00am to 11:00pm Sunday schedule

Hours: 7:30am to 11:00pm National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Friday, September 30th Weekday schedule Friday schedule

Hours: 5:00am to 2:00am Weekday schedule

Hours: 5:30am to 12:00am Thanksgiving Monday, October 10th Sunday schedule Sunday schedule

Hours: 8:00am to 11:00pm Sunday schedule

Hours: 7:30am to 11:00pm Remembrance Day Friday, November 11th Weekday schedule Friday schedule

Hours: 5:00am to 2:00am Weekday schedule

Hours: 5:30am to 12:00am

For more information on these service changes, feel free to visit the OC Transpo website or contact the OC Transpo Customer Service Centre at 613-560-5000.