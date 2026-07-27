Ontario investing over $12.7 million in hospital upgrades and repairs in Ottawa

The Ontario government is investing $12,791,399 million to complete upgrades and repairs at The Ottawa Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Queensway Carleton Hospital, Bruyère Health, Hôpital Montfort and University of Ottawa Heart Institute, creating a safer, more comfortable space for people and their families to connect to care and services, close to home. This funding is part of Ontario’s broader investment of over $266 million through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund (HIRF) to support infrastructure upgrades, maintenance and repairs at 126 hospitals across the province.

“Our government’s investment in capital repairs at Ottawa’s hospitals will help keep these facilities strong, functional, and ready to meet the needs of patients and families across our community,” said George Darouze, MPP for Carleton. “By renewing essential infrastructure and supporting ongoing maintenance, we are helping ensure hospitals can continue providing dependable, high-quality care for residents today and into the future.”

The following medical facilities will receive funding allocations:

The Ottawa Hospital $7,612,084

Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario $1,704,255

Bruyère Health $1,469,382

Queensway Carleton Hospital $1,096,268

Hôpital Montfort $495,040

University of Ottawa Heart Institute $414,370

The Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund enables health-care system partners to address their urgent infrastructure needs including upgrading or replacing roofs, windows, security systems, fire alarms and emergency generators. Since 2024, the Ontario government has increased funding through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund by 10% each year, allowing even more hospitals to complete upgrades and repairs in a timely manner.

Over the next 10 years, Ontario is investing approximately $64 billion in major health infrastructure. This is part of the government’s plan to get shovels in the ground on more than 50 major hospital projects across the province, which will deliver approximately 3,000 new hospital beds to enhance access to quality care and build a connected, people-first health-care system.

“Our government is making historic investments to protect Ontario’s health-care system, ensuring that more people in Ottawa can connect to the care they need, where and when they need it,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “This investment will enable several hospitals in Ottawa to address priority infrastructure needs so patients and their families can continue to access vital services and care in their community.”

Through Your Health: A Plan For Connected and Convenient Care, Ontario is expanding and modernizing hospitals and building new health-care facilities, making it faster and easier for people of all ages to connect to the high-quality care they need, where and when they need it.