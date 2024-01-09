OSA Private School is completed inside Kanata Bell Sensplex

(The entrance to the OSA Private School on the second floor of the Kanata Bell Sensplex. Photos: provided)

OSA Private School, Ottawa’s newest private school, is proud to announce its upcoming admission for the 2024/2025 school calendar year (September 2024 – June 2025) for Grades 4-12. Nestled within the beautiful Kanata Bell Sensplex, OSA Private School is not just a place of learning but a hub for academic, athletic and artistic brilliance. The school is currently accepting appointments for private in-person tours, or vitually, for parent’s looking for a unique education opportunity. Home Stay options are available for out of city, province or country applicants.

Since COVID, more parents have been asking for differentiation of curriculum to meet the needs of children with varying classroom learning styles and OSA are responding to these needs. At OSA, students will have the opportunity to train in their sport during their school day, as well as train in Strength and Conditioning! Two hours of exercise per day. Sounds like a dream? It doesn’t have to be! With payment plan options and possible scholarship opportunities, the school wants to provide parents with every option to fulfill their children’s dreams and give them the best education possible through the power of focused athleticism and artistry.

Unparalleled Athletic Opportunities: In a groundbreaking move, OSA Private School is working towards establishing unique sports/arts team offerings in Hockey, Baseball, Soccer, Dance, and Music. This endeavor is a testament to OSA’s commitment to providing the best platforms for young athletes and artists to shine. With an exclusive affiliation with the Ottawa Senators Hockey Programs, OSA students will have the unique advantage of being situated at the Ottawa Senators’ professional training facility, immersing them in a world of hockey excellence and providing a fieldhouse for other sports offerings.

Dynamic Sports & Arts Partnerships: OSA Private School has forged incredible partnerships with key players in Ottawa’s sports space, including Ottawa Senators Hockey Programs©, Fitquest©, Ottawa Baseball Performance Group©, Capital City Dance©, Ottawa City Soccer Club© and the Kanata School of Music. These partnerships enrich the students’ athletic and artistic experiences while providing a holistic approach to their development with unique pathways to post-secondary choices, including the likelihood of increased scholarship opportunities.

Academic Rigor: While OSA Private School celebrates athletic and artistic achievement, it equally values

academic excellence. The school is dedicated to creating a balanced environment where students can thrive academically while pursuing their passion for sports and art. Delving into the realm of sports-based education, they draw inspiration from the needs of today’s students. OSA Private School, powered by the Ottawa Senators Hockey Programs and with partners in Baseball, Soccer, Dance and Music, align seamlessly while offering a specialized curriculum that integrates academic rigor with the discipline and teamwork inherent in team academics, athletics and arts.

(Andy Bryan is the Senior Director of Ottawa Senators Hockey Programs)

Pathways to Success: OSA Private School’s ultimate goal is to nurture athletic talent and increase opportunities for post-secondary education. By integrating a rigorous academic curriculum with top-tier sports training, OSA aims to prepare students for success both in play and in life.

Enrollment & Sponsorship Information: Admissions for the 2024/2025 school calendar year are now being accepted, offering families, domestically and internationally, the opportunity to join a community, which values excellence in academics and athletics. OSA is also seeking Scholarship partners to provide partial, one-time or annual recurring scholarship opportunities to student athletes.

About OSA Private School: OSA Private School is Ottawa’s new premier private school, dedicated to fostering academic, athletic and artistic excellence. OSA Private School provides a unique platform for students to shine academically, athletically and artistically.

For questions or further information, you can contact Heather O’Neill, the Director of Partnerships & Athletics by email at heather@osaprivateschool.com or telephone 613-867-4663.

