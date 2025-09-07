Ottawa Police Service clarifies procedures for insurance information following collisions

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is clarifying its procedures regarding the exchange of driver insurance information in traffic collisions, particularly those involving vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians.

Following a collision, officers facilitate the exchange of insurance information at the scene between all involved parties and provide a case number for insurance purposes.

When a person is seriously injured and transported to the hospital, the exchange of insurance information may not occur immediately. In these situations, officers attend the hospital to provide the case number and relevant details if the individual is in a condition to receive and understand them. If not, the case number is still provided so that follow-up can occur once the person is able.

Individuals directly involved in a collision do not need to submit a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to obtain the other driver’s insurance details. An FOI request is only required when someone seeks access to the full police report.

We recognize that being involved in a collision can be a distressing and painful experience. Our officers are committed to ensuring that everyone involved has the information they need to move forward with insurance claims and access supports for recovery.