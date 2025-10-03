Ottawa Public Health urges parents to immunize eligible infants against RSV

Ottawa Public Health and local birthing hospitals such as The Ottawa Hospital, Hôpital Montfort, and Queensway Carleton Hospital are urging parents to immunize their infants against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) if they are eligible this fall.

The most common cause of RSV is the bronchiolitis infection which is a chest infection common amongst children below the age of one. RSV affects the lungs and airways and while most infants and young children can recover quickly from RSV, it may become life threatening and lead to hospitalization for others. One of the most frequent reasons for hospitalization of children below the age of one continues to be RSV.

Beyfortus® — a monoclonal antibody — or the prenatal vaccine Abrysvo™ are both used to protect infants from severe RSV disease. Beyfortus® is an immunization product given directly to eligible infants just before or during the RSV season from November through April. Abryvso™ is given to pregnant people during their third trimester which then passes on protection to their newborns. Beyfortus® is the preferred method of RSV prevention for infants.

Beyfortus®

Starting on October 1, Beyfortus® is available to infants and high risk children who meet one of these criteria:

Infants born on, or after April 1, 2025, and are less than 8 months old at the time of immunization, up to the end of RSV season.

Children up to 24 months who meet the following criteria fall into the high-risk category for RSV infection through their second RSV season:

chronic lung disease of prematurity (CLD) including bronchopulmonary dysplasia/chronic lung disease,

hemodynamically significant congenital heart disease (CHD),

severe immunodeficiency,

Down Syndrome/Trisomy 21,

cystic fibrosis with respiratory involvement and/or growth delay,

neuromuscular disease,

and severe congenital airway anomalies impairing the clearing of respiratory secretion.

All local birthing hospitals will be offering Beyfortus® at the time of delivery and through midwives for births in the community outside of hospitals.

Parents of infants who are less than 8 months of age and born before the RSV season are encouraged to speak with their healthcare provider. Beyfortus® is offered by OPH to infants who do not have a regular health care provider. Kids Come First – Vaccinate and Up-to Date Clinic is where appointment bookings for this service are available.Pediatricians, primary care providers, hospitals or outpatient clinics can all provide this immunization. OPH won’t be giving Beyfortus® to high-risk children.

Abryvso™

Starting on October 1, Abryvso™ is available to pregnant persons between 32 and 36 weeks of gestation who are expected to deliver during the RSV season, from November through April. This is available after consultation from a health care provider. Giving the monoclonal antibody to an infant is preferred over vaccination during pregnancy to protect the infant. Abryvso™ won’t be available through OPH clinics. In most cases, receiving both products is not recommended due to it not providing any additional protection.

Ontario’s Older Adult RSV Prevention Program is also available this fall. For more information about respiratory illness season, including RSV, influenza (flu), and COVID-19 please visit OttawaPublicHealth.ca/RespVirus.