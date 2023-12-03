Photos: Parade of Lights another success thanks to community spirit

Thanks to the Stittsville Village Association, volunteers and sponsors, the December 2nd Parade of Lights was another success. The weather was perfect with the skiff of snow having fallen overnight on December 1st. Families could be seen creating snowmen along the parade route as they waited for start time.

Again this year, Stittsville Main Street was aglow for the annual Parade of Lights as thousands lined the street watching the floats pass by. This year’s Stittsville Village Association Parade of Lights featured over 35 floats, including live horses and Santa, the jolly man himself.

In case you missed it, below are photos highlighting the parade…