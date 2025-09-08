Plants filled the pergola at the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society’s fall sale

(The Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society annual fall plant sale on September 6, 2025 saw many plants being purchased to grow and bloom in their new owner’s garden. Photos: Stittsville Central)

It was a chilly Saturday on September 6th for the 2nd Annual Fall Plant Sale that the Stittsville Goulbourn Horticultural Society (SGHS) held at Jo-Jo’s Community Garden. Tours of the 100% organic ‘kitchen’ garden were provided by Penny, while expert advice was provided by Judith, Arlene and Lee on the various plants available for purchase.

Plants for the sale were donated by local gardeners, mostly members of SGHS, so you could be assured that they are compatible with our Zone 5b or Zone 4b growing zone. Plants were priced from $2.00 to $10.00 and those prices, you could load up your car with locally grown cool season annuals, perennials, and beautiful plants you won’t find at your local garden centre.

Plants that didn’t sell will be over-wintered by SGHS members for spring planting at the Lee Boltwood Park or will be included in the Society’s annual spring plant sale. District 2 of the Ontario Horticultural Society will also be receiving some of the plants for their upcoming plant sales at various locations.

The SGHS fall plant sale provided a great opportunity to get some new additions that will appear in your garden next spring and summer. Profits raised go to support the activities of the SGHS such as the maintenance of the flower and plant beds at Lee Boltwood Park and the planters at Village Square Park.

If you want to discover more or become involved with your local horticultural society, attend a monthly meeting where a guest speaker covers topics of interest, visit the SGHS website or follow the group on Facebook. Their next meeting is September 16 at 7:30pm at the Fringewood Community Centre, 14 Fringewood Drive in Stittsville at which the presenter will be Ollie speaking about Dahlias.