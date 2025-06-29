Preserving Stittsville’s bur oaks in Fringewood North during development

(Phil Sweetnam, owner of Fringewood North on Hazeldean Road, shares the history of and the care given to the mighty Bur Oak (Quercus-Macrocarpa) that he appreciates are growing in the Fringewood North Community in Stittsville. Feature photo is of the Mary Blackburn home – formerly the David Hartin house – built in 1876. (Photos: Phil Sweetnam and historical files)

Bruce Dudley from Silent Tree Service recently shared the impressive history of the bur oaks found in Stittsville — trees that are true community landmarks.

These majestic trees, some over 80 feet tall, can live for hundreds of years — up to 400 in the right conditions. Many of the bur oaks in our area may be more than 200 years old. In fact, it’s quite possible they’ve been standing here since the early days of Goulbourn and Stittsville. They are living links to our past.

Bur oaks are incredibly tough trees. They thrive in open spaces with full sun, tolerate drought well thanks to their deep root systems, and even have bark thick enough to withstand grass fires. If you see a line of bur oaks in town, chances are they once bordered a farmer’s field — like the beautiful old oaks still standing in the Fringewood North Community in Stittsville. These trees were on the edge of one of the fields on the farm of our former neighbour Mary Blackburn.

(A summer photo of Mary Blackburn’s former home where all of the trees, including Bur Oak, can be seen in full foliage.)

Of course, times change. As our community grows and farmland is developed into neighbourhoods, these trees end up surrounded by homes. That was the case in Fringewood North, where I as the property owner, engaged in Silent Tree Service to help care for them. What stood out to me about Silent Tree is that they use all-electric equipment, which is quiet and more considerate for the neighbourhood. Just as importantly, they believe in putting trees first — a value I share. It’s easy to assume that removing a tree is the best or only option when it’s close to a home, but with the right care, these trees can continue to thrive.

A detailed evaluation was done by Dendron Forestry Services on three bur oaks along the edge of a new development. The largest of the three oaks was about 60 feet tall. It had several dead branches high up in the canopy that needed to be removed safely. Because there weren’t many options for climbing or rigging, a 50-foot electric lift was brought in. Each branch was carefully rigged and lowered to prevent any damage.

Altogether, more than 1,200 pounds of material was removed from the three trees. Everything was hauled away using an electric vehicle and mulched off-site in South Ottawa. That mulch will be reused in a future mini-forest planting — another way these trees are giving back to the environment.

Caring for trees of this size and age isn’t always easy. Development can stress their root systems, and surrounding them with pavement limits their ability to get water and nutrients. That’s why ongoing care is so important. The arborist recommended deep root watering and nutrient support to help restore their health.

(Two large Bur Oaks can be found along Hazeldean Road in front of the Bradley-Craig farmhouse.)

These bur oaks are more than just trees — they are resilient guardians of our community’s history and ecology. Their survival, despite the pressures of modern development, depends on deliberate care and respect. By investing in quiet, sustainable methods and prioritizing tree health over removal, we not only preserve our natural heritage — we strengthen the living legacy of Stittsville for generations to come. With ongoing attention and community stewardship, these majestic oaks will continue to stand tall, connecting our past with our future.