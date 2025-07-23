Presto card monthly fare capping on OC Transpo begins on August 1, 2025

Beginning on August 1, 2025, OC Transpo customers will be able to benefit from monthly fare capping with their Presto card. Fare capping refers to the total cost of single-ride fares a customer pays over a period of time. This new feature is ideal for customers using a Presto card who are eligible for a discount and are unsure how frequently they will use transit in a given month.

Customers can load funds onto their Presto card to pay per trip on OC Transpo buses, the O-Train and Para Transpo. Once total fares paid reach the cost of your monthly pass type, all additional trips for the remainder of that month will be free.

While fare capping is already available through O-Payment for Adult fare customers using a credit or debit card, this enhancement extends the same flexibility to Presto cardholders, including those eligible for reduced monthly fares such as Senior, EquiPass and Community Pass fares.

No special action is required by Presto customers to make use of the monthly fare capping feature. Customers can visit prestocard.ca or download the Presto app to manage their card.

Customers are asked to continue tapping their card for every trip – even after reaching the monthly cap – as this adds proof-of-payment to the card in case of fare inspection and supports accurate ridership tracking.

Customers who frequently transfer to Société de transport de l’Outaouais (STO) service should continue purchasing a monthly pass to ensure seamless travel between STO and OC Transpo on the same pass.

Information about monthly fare capping with a Presto card is available on octranspo.com.