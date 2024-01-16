Protect your dogs and cats – take caution during a cold snap – Ottawa Humane Society

The Ottawa Humane Society is warning pet owners about the danger cold weather can pose to your pets — especially cats allowed to roam outdoors — with the temperature expected to plummet this week. The OHS recommends to always keep cats indoors for the animals’ safety, but during the winter, the OHS further stresses the importance of keeping cats indoors.

The OHS is encouraging members of the public who find stray cats in the cold to contact 613-725-3166 ext. 223 to bring an animal to the OHS or to ensure the cat can return home safely. If a cat or dog is in danger, call Ottawa By-law Services at 3-1-1.

As well, the OHS urges pet owners to take additional precautions to protect their pets from freezing temperatures:

Limit the time dogs spend outside.

Take dogs for shorter, more frequent walks, and consider a sweater or coat for the dog.

After a walk, wipe the dog’s paws to remove salt, sand and other harmful substances.

Monitor outdoor water bowls to ensure the water hasn’t frozen.

Avoid leaving pets in a cold car.

Be mindful of animals hiding in cars to keep warm. Bang on the hood a couple times to scare away cats and wildlife.

Dogs who live outside are required by law to have an insulated doghouse built from weather-proof material, facing away from prevailing winds. The shelter must be elevated from the ground with a door flap and bedding.

