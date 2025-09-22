Province launching Flu, COVID-19 and RSV immunizations for high-risk groups

Ontario is protecting communities from respiratory illnesses with their early release of immunizations for high-risk residents beginning the week of September 22, 2025. On October 27th, the general public will be able to access these immunizations.

The Ontario government is protecting families and vulnerable people from respiratory illnesses by preparing to launch its fall immunization programs. To help prevent serious illness, everyone is encouraged to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they become available as well as RSV immunization for those eligible.

“As we head into respiratory illness season, our government is using every tool in our toolbox to protect our communities, families and our most vulnerable,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Working with our health-care partners, we are making sure flu, COVID-19 and RSV immunizations are available close to home, where and when they are needed.”

Immunizations for high-risk and priority groups will begin in phases:

COVID-19 vaccines will be available starting the week of September 22

Flu vaccines will be available starting the week of September 29

The initial supply of flu and COVID-19 vaccines in September and October will be available for high-risk and priority groups who live, work or study in Ontario, including:

Hospitalized patients

Hospital staff

Residents and staff in long-term care homes, retirement homes and other congregate settings

Individuals aged 65 and older

Starting the week of September 22, Ontario residents aged 60 to 74 who meet certain high-risk criteria or live in specific higher-risk settings, as well as those aged 75 and older, are eligible to receive RSV vaccines, Abrysvo® or Arexvy, as part of the province’s recent expansion to the adult RSV prevention program.

Starting October 1, eligible newborns and infants up to eight months of age in their first RSV season and high-risk children up to 24 months of age in their second RSV season can receive the Beyfortus® immunization. Pregnant women also have the option to receive the RSV vaccine Abrysvo® which can help protect infants at birth.

Starting October 27, free flu and COVID-19 shots will be available to the general public at participating pharmacies, some public health units and participating doctor and nurse practitioner offices.

“As we head into the fall, it’s important that we take simple, effective steps to stay healthy,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. “Staying up-to-date on seasonal vaccines is significant to protect yourself, your family and loved ones and is a cornerstone of our preparedness this respiratory season.”

Vaccines in Ontario’s routine immunization schedule are provided free of charge if you meet the eligibility criteria. If you are unsure about which immunizations you or your family have received or are eligible for, talk to a health-care provider or your local public health unit.

Through Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care, the Ontario government is providing people with the tools they need early to connect to the care they need to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and healthy.