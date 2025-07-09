Purrdy Paws Pet Grooming Spa announces grand opening main event!

(Purrdy Paws Pet Grooming Spa are celebrating their new location Grand Opening on July 19 and invite Stittsville residents, clients and pet lovers to attend.)

Purrdy Paws Pet Grooming Spa is celebrating their arrival at their new location on Stittsville Main Street with their ‘Purrdy Paws Spa Main Event’. They are thrilled to announce the official grand opening of this newest location in the hustle and bustle of Stittsville! To mark the exciting milestone, they are inviting beloved clients, community members and pet lovers alike to join them for an afternoon of celebration.

The Purrdy Paws Spa Main Event will take place on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 1:00pm until 4:00pm at their brand-new home located at 4-1488 Stittsville Main Street. (In the former Re-Read Used Books location.)

Highlights of the event include:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Purrdy Paws CEO Jayme Montero and Stittsville Councillor Glen Gower taking place at 1:30pm

Delicious treats for pets and humans

A first look at our new spa space

Opportunities to network and mingle with community members and some of the Purrdy Paws Spa team

“We’ve loved being part of the Stittsville community, and moving to Main Street is an exciting next chapter for us. This new space puts us right in the heart of it all — and gives us even more opportunity to serve our clients and their furry family members.” Jayme Montero, CEO of Purrdy Paws Spa shared.

To assist Purrdy Paws to organize the afternoon, please reserve your free tickets on Eventbrite to join in on this afternoon of celebration — https://purrdypawsspamainevent.eventbrite.com.

Welcome to the neighbourhood Purrdy Paws Pet Grooming Spa!