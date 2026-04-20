Re-Read Used Books opens Riverside South location

(Re-Read Used Books opened a second location on April 18 and 19, 2026 in Riverside South providing a new home for previously loved books. Photos: Olivia Senecal)

Re-Read Used Books has opened a new location in Riverside South! The grand opening weekend was an incredible success, featuring local authors and a wonderful selection of books. The store was filled with beaming smiles from readers of all ages.

After years of finding new homes for previously loved books and making lasting connections in the Stittsville community, Re-Read Used Books owners Trisha and Ray decided it was time to expand. They’ve brought their carefully curated collection to Riverside South to share their love for books with more readers.

“They had a good selection of every genre, and lots of local authors,” said Amara Baptista, a visitor at Re-Read Used Book’s grand opening. “I like to buy used books because they’re cheaper and better for the environment from not being single use.” Buying used books is a great way to be an ethical reader, by keeping old books out of the landfill while lowering the demand for production.

Don’t let talent go unnoticed! Supporting local authors means discovering hidden gems and helping kickstart someone’s career. The grand opening event for Re-Read Used Books showcased many local authors, whose books ranged from heartfelt romance to dark horror. The authors featured at the weekend event were:

After the wonderful crowd that gathered on the opening day, there is no doubt the new location will be a great success. Congratulations Trisha and Ray!