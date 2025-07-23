Serious collision in Stittsville – police seeking witnesses and video footage

The Ottawa Police Service is seeking witnesses or video footage of a collision that occurred on Tuesday, July 22, in Stittsville. Just before 5 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of Harry Douglas Drive and Sweetnam Drive for reports that a cyclist and vehicle had collided.

A person in their 30s was cycling when they were struck by a vehicle, sustaining critical injuries as a result of the collision. The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any physical injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam or surveillance footage of this incident, but have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2345. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.