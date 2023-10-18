South Carleton High girl’s basketball teams take Peterborough by storm

(Members of the South Carleton High School senior girls basketball team – The Storm – are now in first place in their NCSSAA division due to great teamwork at the recent Green and White Tournament in Peterborough. Team members are as follows: Meghan Watt, Samantha Hemeon, Allyson Dempsey, Emily Dempsey, Jane Case, Corinne Yantzi, Ava Pelton, Olivia Fair, Paige Martin, Jada Ostapyk, Chelsea Hemeon and Senna Bains. The team coaches are: Mr. William Arden, Mr. Dan Case and Ms. Kristine Kortko. Photo: submitted)

The weekend of October 13-15 saw the South Carleton High School’s senior and junior girls basketball teams headed to Peterborough to take part in the Green and White tournament hosted by Adam Scott Collegiate. Both teams made their way to the finals following significant wins against their various opponents.

The senior team reached the Green and White Classic summit coming out on top with a 45-44 win in what turned out to be a nail-biter of a final game against the host team, Adam Scott Collegiate.

Playing three games, first up The Storm faced Belleville’s Eastside Secondary School and took the win 58-27. Their second game against Peterborough’s Crestwood Secondary School saw them up 55-28, again taking the win and qualifying the team for the final game.

In their final game, the South Carleton girls lived up to their team name, The Storm, as they raced up the basketball court to make a one-pointer for a close final score of 45-44 against Adam Scott Collegiate.

The Storm junior girls, who played impressively throughout the tournament, placed second. They played five games in a round-robin tournament. Playing in three round-robin games the junior girls came up short in the finals against the Nouvelle-Alliance Tornadoes from Barrie.

It was an exciting experience for both senior and junior teams and everyone played their best. We congratulate both teams on a great tournament.

The Storms’ senior and junior girls’ basketball teams currently sit in first and second place respectively in their National Capital Secondary School Athletic Association (NCSSAA) divisions.